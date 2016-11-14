Kaiser Wells now part of FTMC health system

This announcement follows a signing ceremony at the Pharmacy culminating six months of planning for the transition.

“We are pleased to join with this highly respected business and continue its 70-year tradition of serving our community with high quality services,” Fisher-Titus president Lorna Strayer said. “Our organizations share the philosophy of providing area residents with the best possible health care in the communities they call home.”

Lisa (Kaiser) Reer, Kaiser-Wells owner and pharmacist, believes the collaboration is an excellent fit.

“The fact that we are both ‘family’ businesses with a mission of providing high quality services to our local community members, was a key factor in our decision,” she said. “Fisher-Titus’ business expertise and understanding of the ever-changing health care landscape helps ensure that we can provide ongoing services and even expand our products and services for customers and the community in the years ahead.”

Operating under the new name of Kaiser Community Pharmacy, pharmacists and other staff members will remain familiar faces to customers and patients who have grown to know them over the years. The business also continues to offer home medical equipment, home respiratory therapy and rehabilitation services, as well as a full-service pharmacy.

Reer remains as chief pharmacist continuing a three-generation family tradition that began in 1941 when her grandfather John Kaiser Sr. partnered with Franklin Wells to open a store and pharmacy at 1 West Main St. in Norwalk. It remained there until 1973 when Kaiser Sr. purchased property at 251 Benedict Avenue where the pharmacy is still located. John Kaiser Jr. assumed the reigns of the business in 1972 and his daughter Lisa joined the family business as a staff pharmacist in 1995.

“I look forward to focusing on my role as a pharmacist and developing new healthy living products and services for our customers and the community — a fitting legacy for this family business.”

Some of the first changes the community will see is the new signage to reflect the name change and employees will wear Kaiser Community Pharmacy uniforms and business wear. Going forward, customers and the community will see enhancements to services and products with a focus on wellness and preventative care.

Other changes, including a renovation of the existing facility, will roll out over the next year.