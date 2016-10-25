Westbrook's cannery issues a voluntary recall

The following products are included in this recall:

Zucchini Relish 12 oz., Codes 02-370, 02-371 and 02-372

The Wesbrook's Cannery products were produced on 05/31/16, 06/07/16 and 06/30/16. Products were distributed in Ohio to Stark, Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Summit counties.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

All product involved either must be destroyed or returned to Westbrook’s Cannery, 206 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton, Ohio 44706.

Consumers who have any questions or concerns should contact Kristina Clark at 234.214.8215

The process deviation was discovered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Food Safety during a routine inspection.