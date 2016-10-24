Milan Ave. restaurant/bar hit with 16 health-code violations

No violations

Arnold Vending Company; 975 W. Main St., Bellevue; Sept. 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue Hotel & Suites; 1120 E. Main St., Bellevue; Sept. 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Mickey Mart; 1365 E. Main St., Bellevue; Sept. 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Miller’s Drive-In, LLC; 1345 E. Main St., Bellevue; Sept. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Whitney Field Concession Stand; 15 St. Mary’s St., Norwalk; Sept. 16, standard inspection — No violations.

Sheri’s Coffee House; 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue High School Concession Stand Outside; 200 Oakland Ave., Bellevue; Sept. 23, standard inspection — No violations.

H & B’s Hop; 296 W. Main St., Norwalk; Sept. 23, standard inspection — No violations.

New London Music Boosters; Grove St., New London; Sept. 30, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

New London Dairy Bar; 1 Blake St., New London; Sept. 3, standard inspection — Violation: Two light fixtures were observed to be uncovered. All light fixtures in food prep area must be covered, coated, or otherwise shatterproof. Obtain and install new covers; Violation: Microwave was observed to have build-up of splattered cheese. Equipment and facilities must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Clean out all surfaces (top) of the microwave.

Cold Rush Dairy Bar; 1196 W. Main St., Bellevue; Sept. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed ice scoop on top of dirty oven. Clean top of oven to ensure ice scoop is not contaminated from dust; Violation: Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residue. Observed: Bottom of freezer had an accumulation of residue on bottom shelf. Clean out bottom shelf of freezer.

Dublo’s Carryout; 6 Madison St., Norwalk; Sept. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw unpasturized eggs stored above cooked meat packages. To prevent cross-contamination, eggs shall be placed below ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in refrigeration; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided; Violation: Popcorn machine surfaces have an accumulation of grease. To prevent contamination, the food-contact surfaces of the popcorn cooker shall be kept clean to sight and touch.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; Sept. 13, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one. Employee was unable to determine when beef was placed in the cooler. Beef was discarded during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Food should be discarded seven days after preparation or removal from original container, the first day counting as day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed mold/mildew on the inside of the ice cream machine, Equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency sufficient to maintain general cleanliness. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Critical — Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed ice cream residue build-up on inside of containers in ice cream machine indicating that it had been greater than 24 hours since their last cleaning/sanitizing. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified in this rule; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Steps should be taken in order to control fly population in facility. Fly strips can be utilized in areas of facility not directly above food or food contact surfaces; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed excessive scores on cutting board. Cutting board should be resurfaced or replaced in order to allow proper sanitization of food-contact surfaces; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed some syrup splatter on cabinets. Non-food contact surfaces should be cleaned at a frequency that prevents build-up of residue and pest attractants. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Outdoor refuse storage surface is not properly constructed, and sloped to drain. Dumpster is not on approved surface. Dumpster should be placed on an approved, nonabsorbent surface. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain; Violation: Observed floors, walls, and/or ceilings that were not constructed of approved materials. Chipped floor tiles were observed in rear storage area. Surfaces should be maintained in good repair to ensure effective cleanliness; Violation: Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Household insecticides should not be used in food facilities. Only use insecticides that are approved for use in a licensed food facility.

Vargo’s Drive-In; 192 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 13, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Except as provided, food equipment that is acceptable for use in a food service operation shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. The stove in the back of facility is not an approved food equipment for a licensable food service operation. When stove breaks down, please replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed floor of reach-in cooler by three-compartment sink to have an accumulation of food residue. Clean bottom of reach-in cooler.

McDonald’s; 199 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Ice machine in the back was observed to have a build-up of mold/mildew on the inside edges. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine needs to be emptied, wash/rinse/sanitized, and returned to service. Because this is a critical violation, we will follow up on Sept. 16; Violation: Warewashing food employee was observed not to know where or which sanitizer strips to use to measure the concentration of the quaternary ammonia sanitizer. Concentration of the sanitizing solution shall be accurately determined by using a test kit or other device. Additionally, dishes sanitized shall not be rinsed after sanitation. Test sanitizer test kit frequently to assess concentration.

Bar 145; 230 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one; Violation: Critical — Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed a build-up of mildew in ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified in this rule; Violation: A food packaged in the facility did not contain a label. Containers of unlabeled dry food product observed in rear storage area. Foods shall be labeled as specified in this rule; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Ensure cutting board can be thoroughly cleaned by resurfacing or replacing; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed an accumulation of food residue on trays in rear storage area. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Dumpsters have been moved from approved, nonabsorbent surface. Dumpsters should be kept in approved outdoor refuse area. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain; Violation: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable. There are two holes in the wall of the kitchen that should be repaired. Floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings, and ceilings shall be designed, constructed, and installed to they are smooth and easily cleanable; Violation: Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Household insecticide was being stored in facility. Only pesticides approved for use in food facilities should be utilized/stored on premises.

Friendship Food Store; 275 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple single-serving foods in front cooler that were being held above 41 degrees To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed shredded chicken in rear cooler without date mark. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed multiple single-serve containers of food in front cooler that were being kept past the date of disposition; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided; Violation: Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Observed household insecticide in rear storage. Only those pesticides approved for use in food facilities should be utilized and/or kept on the premises.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers; 223 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 15, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed wire racks for chicken in walk-in cooler had a build-up of raw chicken juice residue. As a non-food contact surface, this must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent an accumulation of residue; Violation: Repeat — Multiple areas of facility had an accumulation of food residue. Clean physical facility as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of food residue.

Bar 145; 230 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 16, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed a build-up of mildew in ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified in this rule; Violation: Repeat — A food packaged in the facility did not contain a label. Containers of unlabeled dry food product observed in rear storage area. Foods shall be labeled as specified in this rule; Violation: Repeat — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Ensure cutting board can be thoroughly cleaned by resurfacing or replacing; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed an accumulation of food residue on trays in rear storage area. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Repeat —Dumpsters have been moved from approved, nonabsorbent surface. Dumpsters should be kept in approved outdoor refuse area. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain; Violation: Repeat — Floors, walls, and/or ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable. There are two holes in the wall of the kitchen that should be repaired. Floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings, and ceilings shall be designed, constructed, and installed to they are smooth and easily cleanable; Violation: Repeat — Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Household insecticide was being stored in facility. Only pesticides approved for use in food facilities should be utilized/stored on premises. Inspector’s comments: Critical violations had been corrected prior to follow-up inspection.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; Sept. 16, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one. Employee was unable to determine when beef was placed in the cooler. Beef was discarded during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Food should be discarded seven days after preparation or removal from original container, the first day counting as day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed mold/mildew on the inside of the ice cream machine, Equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency sufficient to maintain general cleanliness. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed ice cream residue build-up on inside of containers in ice cream machine indicating that it had been greater than 24 hours since their last cleaning/sanitizing. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified in this rule; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Steps should be taken in order to control fly population in facility. Fly strips can be utilized in areas of facility not directly above food or food contact surfaces; Violation: Repeat — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed excessive scores on cutting board. Cutting board should be resurfaced or replaced in order to allow proper sanitization of food-contact surfaces; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed some syrup splatter on cabinets. Non-food contact surfaces should be cleaned at a frequency that prevents build-up of residue and pest attractants. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Repeat — Outdoor refuse storage surface is not properly constructed, and sloped to drain. Dumpster is not on approved surface. Dumpster should be placed on an approved, nonabsorbent surface. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain; Violation: Repeat — Observed floors, walls, and/or ceilings that were not constructed of approved materials. Chipped floor tiles were observed in rear storage area. Surfaces should be maintained in good repair to ensure effective cleanliness; Violation: Repeat — Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Household insecticides should not be used in food facilities. Only use insecticides that are approved for use in a licensed food facility. Inspector’s comments: Ice cream machine had been cleaned prior to re-inspection. Facility plans on replacing rubber bumpers to doors.

Friendship Food Store; 275 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 16, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed multiple single-serving foods in front cooler that were being held above 41 degrees To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed shredded chicken in rear cooler without date mark. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is consumed, sold or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed multiple single-serve containers of food in front cooler that were being kept past the date of disposition; Violation: Repeat — There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided; Violation: Repeat — Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Observed household insecticide in rear storage. Only those pesticides approved for use in food facilities should be utilized and/or kept on the premises.Inspector’s comments: Foods in open-air cooler were keeping adequate temperatures at time of follow-up. Sanitarian suggested speaking with corporate about a more efficient way to hold temps if management planned on storing more packaged food in cooler.

McDonald’s; 199 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 16, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Ice machine in the back was observed to have a build-up of mold/mildew on the inside edges. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine needs to be emptied, wash/rinse/sanitized, and returned to service. Because this is a critical violation, we will follow up on Sept. 16; Violation: Repeat — Warewashing food employee was observed not to know where or which sanitizer strips to use to measure the concentration of the quaternary ammonia sanitizer. Concentration of the sanitizing solution shall be accurately determined by using a test kit or other device. Additionally, dishes sanitized shall not be rinsed after sanitation. Test sanitizer test kit frequently to assess concentration. Inspector’s comments: Ice machine has been emptied, cleaned, sanitized, and put back into service.

Wendy’s; 181 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Sept. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Physical facilities should be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of food, dirt, and debris. Observed floor of walk-in freezer underneath the wire racks. Observed floors inside and outside of walk-in cooler near the three-compartment sink to have puddles of water with food debris in it. Corrective action would be to clean underneath wire racks and mop up floor inside and directly outside of the walk-in cooler.

Football Concession; 1 Flashes Drive, Willard; Sept. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Food employees were not wearing their hairnets. Food employees shall effectively restrain hair at all times when exposed to food.

Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 14 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk; Sept. 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Food should be discarded seven days after preparation or removal from original container, the first day counting as day one; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Hot dogs in cold holding were date marked opened on Sept. 15, but were not disposed of on day seven; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Basement ice machine food-contact surfaces have a build-up of mold and mildew. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed household insecticide being stored in under-counter cabinets. These chemicals should not be stored or used on the premises. Any pest control should be performed by a commercial service that uses chemicals safe within a food facility.

Alivia’s; 302 W. Walton St., Willard; Sept. 27, standard inspection — Violation: The floors of the facility were sticky from food residues. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Millstone Hills Golf Course; 2315 Euclid Road, New London; Sept. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household reach-in refrigerator and freezer. All equipment in a licensed food facility shall be commercial grade. When equipment breaks or is scheduled to be replaced, replace with a commercial grade model.

Willard Golf Club; 4000 Ohio 162 W., Willard; Sept. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Observed the dumpster on gravel. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain.

Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 14 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk; Sept. 28, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Hot dogs in cold holding were date marked opened on Sept. 15, but were not disposed of on day seven; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Basement ice machine food-contact surfaces have a build-up of mold and mildew. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Repeat — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles. Inspector’s comments: Ice machine was observed to be clean.