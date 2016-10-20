Six local pharmacies now dispense Naloxone

Local dispensers include CVS in Norwalk, Discount Drug Mart in both Norwalk and Willard, Rite Aid Discount Pharmacy in Norwalk and Willard, and Walgreens in Norwalk.

Naloxone (AKA Narcan) is a safe medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl. When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and can restore breathing in a matter of minutes.

“I am pleased that pharmacies throughout Ohio are recognizing the importance of offering this life-saving medication,” said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy executive director Steven W. Schierholt. “Getting naloxone in the hands of individuals who can intervene in the event of an overdose is critical to reducing unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio.”

To expand access to this life-saving drug, Governor Kasich signed House Bill 4 into law, which allows pharmacists to dispense this medication without a prescription to an at-risk opioid user or someone who can intervene in the event of an overdose. As a result, 65 percent (1,374) of all retail pharmacies in Ohio are offering naloxone without a prescription. This represents a sizable increase from the 47 percent (1,000) of retail pharmacies previously reported in August.

For a complete list of all pharmacies offering naloxone without a prescription, please visit: www.pharmacy.ohio.gov/stopoverdose.