Local pizzeria hit with 10 health-code violations

No violations

Darrel’s Peanuts; 2255 Crescent Road, Greenwich; Aug. 4, standard inspection — No violations.

Freedom Valley of Huron County, LLC; 1875 U.S. 250 S., New London; Aug. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

Wild Bill’s Concessions; 72 Sandusky St., Willard; Aug. 16, standard inspection — No violations.

Plymouth Pool; Mary Fate Park Drive, Plymouth; Aug. 18, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Violations corrected.

Willard Pool; 561 W. Laurel St., Willard; Aug. 18, standard inspection — No violations.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; Aug. 23, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: At time of inspection, non-time/temperature controlled for safety foods stored in cooler were being held at acceptable cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

El Taco Rico; 219 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue; Aug. 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Senior Enrichment Services; 130 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Aug. 31, standard and complaint inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Complaint was dismissed.

Violations

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; Aug. 2, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Prep cooler was observed to be not holding time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) food at 41 degrees F or below. Foods inside prep cooler ranged from 50-57 degrees F. TCS cold-holding foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens. All TCS foods inside prep cooler were discarded by employee during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated ready-to-eat (RTE), TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. All TCS foods that are prepared within the facility or opened from their original packaging must be date marked with the date that it’s prepared or opened or with the date that is seven days from preparation or opening of original packaging. Discussed date marking procedures with employee during inspection. Lunch meat in question was discarded during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS foods that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed a package of ham in the prep cooler that was date marked for July 21. Foods that are date marked within the facility must be sold, consumed, or discarded by the date indicated on the packaging. Ensure that food is sold, consumed, or discarded by the disposition date that is set by the facility. Ham was discarded during inspection; Violation: Critical — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed ice-cream scoops with a build-up of dried ice-cream from the previous day. Observed ice-cream splatter on the milkshake mixer. Ensure food-contact surfaces and utensils are clean to sight and touch. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the presence of flies throughout food prep area. To prevent illness, the presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled by: routinely inspecting for evidence of pests and maintaining facility and facility equipment in clean conditions; Violation: Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Prep-cooler was not maintaining TCS foods at 41 degrees or below. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements. All TCS foods were removed from cooler and discarded during inspection. Facility may not use prep cooler to store TCS foods until maintenance is performed. After maintenance is performed, contact HCPH for a re-inspection, at which time, if cooler is found to be in compliance, facility may then return TCS foods to the unit; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Fans on exterior of building have a severe build-up of grease that’s dripping down the side of the building. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean in order to prevent harborage of insects and other vectors. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Syrup splatter was observed on the walls around the serving windows. Ensure facility is cleaned frequently enough to prevent harborage of insects. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed; Violation: Observed fly strips in rear storage area with a significant amount of dead flies attached. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests.

Green Witch Suds & Sundaes; 13 E. Main St., Greenwich; Aug. 2, standard inspection — Violation: Food-contact surfaces and utensils were not sanitized using an approved chemical concentration. Bleach sanitizer solution was less than 50 PPM. To prevent pathogen growth, after being cleaned, food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be properly sanitized by a method approved.

H & B’s Hop; 296 W. Main St., Norwalk; Aug. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — At time of inspection, there were no employees present with at least a level 1 food safety training. Facility is a risk level IV and is required to have someone with at least a level 1 food safety training on site during hours of operation. Starting March 1, 2017, facility will also be required to have a staff member with a level 2 food safety training. This person is not required to be on site at all times. However, having a person in charge with a level 1 training will still be required. Ensure a person in charge with a level 1 training is on site during all hours of operation; Violation: Facility had packages of buns stored underneath waste water lines in the basement. Facility may not store food underneath any waste water lines that are not shielded from potential drips. Wire rack holding buns was removed from underneath water lines during inspection. Recommend finding another location to store bread/sandwich buns; Violation: Facility has a non-commercial microwave in the food prep area and two non-commercial chest freezers in the basement. All equipment used in a licensed FSO/RFE must be commercial grade. When these pieces of equipment break down or are scheduled to be replaced, replace with commercial grade units.

Bob Evans Farms; 4800 U.S. 250 N., Norwalk; Aug. 9, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Person in charge did not have level one food safety training. Person in charge was not aware of the two hour cooling requirement. To prevent or correct factors that may cause foodborne illness, based on the risks inherent to the food operation, during inspections and upon request, the person in charge shall demonstrate to the licensor the applicable food safety knowledge at the time of inspection: Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Cooler in rear prep area was not maintaining proper temperatures. To limit the growth of organisms, cooler should be designed to maintain foods at 41 degrees F or less. Sanitarian advised person in charge to have maintenance performed on cooler. In the meantime, TCS contents were moved to the walk-in cooler. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed utensils in the dip well that had an accumulation of food residue. Employee moved utensils to the rear sink in order to be washed. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not readily accessible in hot water mechanical warewashing operations. A maximum registering thermometer should be available for use in testing the temperature of warewashing cycles. A temperature measuring device is essential to monitor mechanical warewashing to ensure sanitization; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Food-contact surfaces and utensils were not sanitized using an approved combination of exposure time, chemical concentration, temperature, and/or pH. Observed a sanitizer bucket that measured 0 PPM sanitizing solution. Employee added adequate concentration of sanitizer to solution. To prevent pathogen growth, after being cleaned, food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be properly sanitized by a method approved; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris under racks in walk-in cooler as well as in the dry storage area. Facility should be cleaned as frequently as necessary in order to prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Alivia’s; 302 W. Walton St., Willard; Aug. 10, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There were no employees present during inspection that possessed a level one or level two training. Additionally, there was no employee on staff with a level 2 training. Any licensed food facility must have an employee on site at all times of operation with a level one training and as of March 1, 2017, facility must have an employee on staff with a level 2 training. To minimize the risk of contamination, the license holder shall be the person responsible for the FSO or RFE, or may be the person in charge, or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge with applicable knowledge is present during all hours of operation. Get trainings for staff to comply with rules for person in charge; Violation: Critical — Observed hot dogs opened yesterday to be at 53 degrees F in cold holding refrigerator. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or below. Employees adjusted temperature settings on the refrigerator and discarded hot dogs. Correct by Aug. 12; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Hot dogs held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is opened to indicate the date or day, that is a maximum of seven days, by which the food shall be consumed, sold, or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one. Maintain date marking for all refrigerated TCS foods that are kept for over 24 hours and discard after seven days since openinig; Violation: Critical — Ice machine observed to have mold or mildew build-up on the lid and edges which could contaminate ice. Ice machine must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep clean and sanitary. Clean and sanitize inside of ice machine and maintain in clean condition; Violation: Repeat — Upon arrival, employees were observed not to have their hair effectively restrained. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles. Employees put hats on upon arrival. Wear hats at all times when handling food; Violation: Single-use spoon was observed to have handle touching relish stored in refrigerator. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored as described in this rule. Don’t use single-use utensils as scoops for condiments and store utensils with handle out of food product.

Plymouth Pool; Mary Fate Park Drive, Plymouth; Aug. 10, standard inspection — Violation: Food employee did not have hair effectively restrained. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles. Wear hair restraints at all times when in food prep area; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Keep test strips in readily available location for consistent use; Violation: Microwave was observed to have build-up of dirt and debris. Cooking and baking equipment and/or cavities and door seals of microwaves shall be cleaned at least every 24 hours. Clean off all inside surfaces of the microwave as often as necessary to keep it clean.

Bob Evans Farms; 4800 U.S. 250 N., Norwalk; Aug. 12, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Person in charge did not have level one food safety training. Person in charge was not aware of the two hour cooling requirement. To prevent or correct factors that may cause foodborne illness, based on the risks inherent to the food operation, during inspections and upon request, the person in charge shall demonstrate to the licensor the applicable food safety knowledge at the time of inspection; Violation: Repeat — An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not readily accessible in hot water mechanical warewashing operations. A maximum registering thermometer should be available for use in testing the temperature of warewashing cycles. A temperature measuring device is essential to monitor mechanical warewashing to ensure sanitization; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris under racks in walk-in cooler as well as in the dry storage area. Facility should be cleaned as frequently as necessary in order to prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Inspector’s comments: Facility may use cooler to keep TCS foods.

Belgian Waffle-on-a-Stick, LLC; 3630 Zenobia Road, Norwalk; Aug. 16, standard inspection — Violation: At time of inspection, employees in food prep observed not to be wearing hair nets. Hair restraints are required at all times when exposed to food. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; Aug. 22, follow-up inspection — Violation: Repeat — Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Prep cooler was not maintaining TCS foods at 41 degrees or below. Inspector’s comments: At time of inspection, some TCS foods in back cooler were still found to be out of temperature. TCS foods out of temp were voluntarily discarded, and person in charge was advised to avoid storing TCS foods in cooler until proper temperatures could be maintained, Person in charge lowered temperature of cooler and was advised to place water inside the cooler and continually monitor internal temperature using a probe thermometer and contact sanitarian when proper temperatures can be maintained.

Romeo’s Bakery; 102 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Aug. 24, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed raw unpasturized eggs above pre-packaged RTE beverages. To prevent contamination, food shall be protected form cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food. Eggs were moved to the bottom shelf of the cooler.

Gulf Inn; 1392 U.S. 20 E., Norwalk; Aug. 29, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. To prevent illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded if it: (a) exceeds the temperature or time specified, except the time the food is frozen; (b) is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or (c) is marked with a date or day that exceeds the time and temperature combination of this rule. Person in charge voluntarily discarded the foods that were past their disposition date. Be sure to only keep TCS foods prepared with the facility for a total of seven days. The date the food is prepared counts as day one, followed by six additional days; Violation: Repeat — Inside of reach-in cooler in kitchen has some build-up of food residue on the wire racks inside. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean nonfood-contact surfaces as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of food residue, dirt and debris; Violation: Observed light bulbs or heat lamp that were not properly shielded or coated where required. Several fluorescent bulbs in the food prep area did not have a protective shield. Light bulbs shall be shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where there is exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, or linens, or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles and does not apply in areas used only for storing food in unopened packages. An infrared or other heat lamp shall be protected against breakage by a shield surrounding and extending beyond the bulb so that only the face of the bulb is exposed. Cover light bulbs to prevent physical contamination if one would break; Violation: Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Both the men’s and women’s restrooms have a rolling reusable hand towel. To prevent contamination by hands, each handwashing sink or group of adjacent handwashing sinks shall be provided with: Individual, disposable towels; a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel; a heated-air hand drying device; or a hand drying device that employs an air-knife system that delivers high velocity, pressurized air at ambient temperatures. Provide restrooms with a disposable towel for hand drying or an electric hot air hand drying system. Inspector’s comments: Details of the complaint were found to be unsubstantiated.

Miller’s Market; 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; Aug. 31, standard and 30-day inspection — Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters. Fried chicken that was cooked on Aug. 29 was being held in the walk-in cooler of the deli was measured to be 60 degrees F. Deli employee stated that it was not used today and had been in the cooler since Monday. To prevent the growth of pathogens, cooked TCS food shall be rapidly cooled: within two hours from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F, and within a total of six hours from 135 degrees F to 41 degrees F or less; (2) TCS food shall be cooled within four hours to 41 degrees F or less if prepared from ingredients at ambient temperature, such as reconstituted foods and canned tuna; (3) TCS food received in compliance with laws allowing a temperature above 41 degrees F during shipment from the supplier, shall be cooled within four hours to 41 degrees F or less; (4) Raw eggs shall be received at 45 degrees F or less and immediately placed in refrigerated equipment that maintains an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees F or less. Fried chicken that is saved for later use should be cooled in a method that allows for it to rapidly cool. Having chicken spread out on a single pan during cooling will help heat to dissipate much more quickly. Fried chicken that was improperly cooled was discarded by employees during inspection; Violation: Critical — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. All deli meats in display coolers were date labeled with Sept. 7. Deli employees explained that the error was due to transitioning to a new label making system. Deli employee was able to determine that none of the meats in the cooler could have been there since before Aug. 29 because the cooler was completely restocked on that date. Deli employees were instructed to place an Aug. 29 label on every item in the cooler unless it had been opened today, and be sure to sell or discard it by Sept. 4; Violation: Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Fans closest to the door in the walk-in freezer had a large amount of ice build-up around them. Ice was beginning to accumulate on the storage racks underneath fans. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements. Facility recently replaced/repaired a component of the cooler they believed could be causing the ice build-up and not chipped off the ice yet. Employees will remove the ice build-up from the fans inside the freezer; Violation: Light bulbs in the meat room did not have a protective shielding. Light bulbs shall be shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where there is exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, or linens, or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles and does not apply in areas used only for storing food in unopened packages. An infrared or other heat lamp shall be protected against breakage by a shield surrounding and extending beyond the bulb so that only the face of the bulb is exposed. Cover light bulbs in the meat room in order to protect meat products being packaged below from potential broken glass if a bulb would break.