Several local ice cream stands hit with health-code violations

No violations

Mickey Mart; 203 Main St., Willard; July 12, standard inspection — No violations.

Miller’s Drive-In, LLC; 1345 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 13, standard inspection — No violations.

Smoothie Cabana; 641 E. Ohio 61, Norwalk; July 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Hy-Miler; 110 Townsend Ave., Norwalk; July 6, standard inspection — Violation: Quaternary sanitizer test kit was found to be water logged and insufficient for purpose of testing sanitizer solution. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Inspector’s comments: Facility is clean and in good repair.

La Perlita; 202 Myrtle Ave., Willard; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw chorizo stored in cold-holding above ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. To prevent the opportunity for contamination, food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food. Move chorizo to bottom shelf of cooler; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed shampoo being stored above dry goods in storage room. Move shampoo to bottom shelf. Inspector’s comments: General facility in good working order.

Vargo’s Drive-In; 192 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. When back stove breaks down, replace with commercial grade stove; Violation: Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements specified. Hot water at hand washing sink was sporadic and would come in and out. Have maintenance performed on hot water tank so it consistently provides hot water when needed; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Nonfood-contact surfacers of equipment shall be kept clean. Floor of reach-in freezer next to three-compartment sink needs to be cleaned. Inspector’s comments: Overall, facility is clean and in good repair.

Indian Trail Campground; 1400 U.S. 250 S., New London; July 8, standard inspection — Violation: Hot water is out of service for the handwashing sink at facility. To ensure proper cleaning of hands, a handwashing sink shall be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F through a mixing valve or combination faucet; Violation: The plumbing system was not properly maintained - hot was not accessible. A plumbing system shall be properly maintained.

Burger King; 340 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 12, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods were not being held at the proper temperature in the walk-in cooler. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Egg mix that was 48 degrees F was voluntarily discarded by person in charge during inspection. All other food items in the cooler were placed in the walk-in freezer to rapidly reduce temperature. Person in charge stated that air temperature of the cooler was taken at 2 p.m. and was at 35 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Ice dispensers in self-serve soda machine had some mold/mildew growth. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean ice dispensers frequently enough to prevent a build-up of mold/mildew; Violation: Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Walk-in cooler was not keeping TCS cold holding foods at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements specified. Person in charge called for maintenance to be performed on the cooler during the inspection. Until maintenance is performed on the unit, person in charge agreed to continually monitor TCS foods in it (at intervals of at least every hour) and move them to the walk-in freezer to keep them under 41 degrees F or below until they are used.

Family Dollar Store; 420 E. Walton St., Willard; July 12; standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw bacon stored in cold holding above cooked meats and other RTE foods. This should be stored on the bottom shelf of the cooler so as to prevent the opportunity for leakage of raw meat juice onto foods that will not be cooked. To prevent contamination, food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed and removed 22 dented cans. These pose the threat of botulism and should be removed from sale for return to supplier. To prevent the transmission of foodborne illness, a food that is unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented as specified shall be discarded or reconditioned according to an approved procedure.

Hy-Miler; 8 E. Tiffin St., Willard; July 12, standard inspection — Violation: Cappuccino machine appears to have build-up of powder in mixing chambers and is in need of cleaning. Clean these compartments once daily to keep them sanitary; Violation: Observed mops that did not appear to be in use soaking in back. When not in use, mops shall be dried in the mop sink. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies.

Willard Drive-Thru; 1052 Myrtle Ave., Willard; July 12, standard inspection — Violation: Some seals on cooler doors observed to be misaligned and beginning to tear. Replace seals or readjust on problem doors. Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners, and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight, and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer’s specification; Violation: Observed coving coming off under the cooler. Clean the wall and re-glue the coving to the wall. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and mildew on coolers and in door openings. Also observed dirt and debris build-up around general facility. Clean these areas so they are clean to sight and touch. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Burger King; 340 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 13, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods were not being held at the proper temperature in the walk-in cooler. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Egg mix that was 48 degrees F was voluntarily discarded by person in charge during inspection. All other food items in the cooler were placed in the walk-in freezer to rapidly reduce temperature. Person in charge stated that air temperature of the cooler was taken at 2 p.m. and was at 35 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Ice dispensers in self-serve soda machine had some mold/mildew growth. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean ice dispensers frequently enough to prevent a build-up of mold/mildew; Violation: Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Walk-in cooler was not keeping TCS cold holding foods at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements specified. Person in charge called for maintenance to be performed on the cooler during the inspection. Until maintenance is performed on the unit, person in charge agreed to continually monitor TCS foods in it (at intervals of at least every hour) and move them to the walk-in freezer to keep them under 41 degrees F or below until they are used.

Cold Rush Dairy Bar; 1196 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 13, standard inspection — Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Hood above grill and deep fryer should be cleaned and well-maintained to prevent contamination of food.

Cider Mill Carry Out; 785 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 14, standard inspection — Violation: Observed non-commercial grade crock pot and black PD mini fridge. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Commercial grade steam table should be used instead of crock pot. Facility may use non-commercial mini fridge until unit is in need of repair or if facility buys a new unit at which time, replace with commercial grade model.

La Guadalupana; 72 E. Main St., Norwalk; July 15, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw chorizo stored above RTE vegetables in cold holding. Move chorizo and any other raw meats to bottom shelf to prevent the opportunity for contamination by leakage. To prevent contamination, food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food; Violation: Observed dried shrimp, small dried fish and various dried peppers and vegetables that are not properly labeled and appear to be repackaged from bulk by the facility. To properly inform consumers, packaged food shall be labeled as specified in law; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed nine dented cans which pose a possible threat of botulism. Cans should be removed from sale and sent back to supplier for refund. A plan should be put into place to identify and remove any dented cans.

Taco Bell; 325 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 19, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — At time of inspection, facility did not have proper test strips at three-compartment sink. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Assistant manager was able to locate quaternary test strips that arrived in a shipment of new warewashing equipment; Violation: Facility was utilizing a small plastic singe-use container as a scoop for cinnamon. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Do not reuse single-use articles such as plastic containers for purposes such as scoops. Scoops in working containers should be made from material that can be repeatedly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Ensure all scoops in working containers are stored properly so that the handles are not in contact with the food; Violation: Ice machine in the dining area has build-up of dirt and debris on sides and in crevices. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Ensure that all nonfood-contact equipment is cleaned at a frequency that prevents the build-up of dirt and debris.

Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 14 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk; July 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Ice machine in basement had a build-up of mold/mildew on the inside of the unit. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean out the inside of the ice machine as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of mold and mildew; Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household microwave behind the bar. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Licensed food facilities must only have commercial grade equipment. When microwave breaks, or is scheduled to be replaced, replace with a commercial grade unit; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Obtain test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer.

Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 14 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk; July 25, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Ice machine in basement had a build-up of mold/mildew on the inside of the unit. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean out the inside of the ice machine as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of mold and mildew; Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household microwave behind the bar. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Licensed food facilities must only have commercial grade equipment. When microwave breaks, or is scheduled to be replaced, replace with a commercial grade unit; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Obtain test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer. Inspector’s comments: Sanitarian conducted follow-up inspection to find that the ice holding unit had been cleaned and was free of grime and mildew.

Twist and Shout; 167 Sandusky St., Monroeville; July 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a container of chili dog sauce that was date marked July 19, which would have had a seven-day cold holding period ending on July 25. Person in charge stated that chili dog sauce typically only is kept for three to four days. TCS cold holding foods must be sold, consumed or discarded within seven days of prep or from when the original package is opened. Person in charge discarded chili dog sauce during inspection. To prevent illness, refrigerated, RTE TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded if it (a) exceeds the temperature or time specified, except the time the food is frozen; (b) is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or (c) is marked with a date or day that exceeds the time and temperature combination specified; Violation: Repeat — Facility did not have test strips to check concentration of sanitizing solutions. Test strips must be readily available to accurately determine concentration of sanitizing solutions. Obtain test strips and keep them readily available. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided; Violation: Repeat — Light bulbs protective shielding. Facility did not have protective shielding over lightbulbs in food prep area. Light bulbs where food is exposed must be covered. Cover lightbulbs in kitchen. Light bulbs shall be shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where there is exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, or linens, or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles and does not apply in areas used only for storing food in unopened packages. An infrared or other heat lamp shall be protected against breakage by a shield surrounding and extending beyond the bulb so that only the face of the bulb is exposed.

New Peking House; 2 W. Main St., Norwalk; July 28, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. At time of inspection, corn meal, flour, and rice were found in large storage bins that were uncovered. To prevent contamination from insects, debris, and other physical contaminants, ensure that all foods are securely packaged and fitted with covers.