Health department to distribute Narcan with possible scare on the horizon

The Huron County Public Health department accepted a grant for $2,179 from OMHAS.

“These kits will be distributed to the local first responders — the fire departments, police departments and EMS,” said director of community health Katie Spaar. Spaar noted the funds would allow them to distribute 30 kits to the agencies that expressed interest receiving more of the life saving opioid-reversal drug.

The grant comes at a critical time in the war on drugs as southern Ohio battles a new form of arsenal, carfentanil, an analoague or form of fentanyl.

Carfentanil, often referred to as an elephant tranquilizer, has an analgesic potency used in veterinary practice to immobilize certain large animals.

“The people in Cincinnati believe they’re being used as a testing site by the drug dealers for the carfentanil. It’s a very dangerous drug,” health commissioner Tim Hollinger said. “Carfentanil is a tranquilizer used on large animals. I believe it has a potency of about 50 times stronger than fentanyl, which we already are dealing with here in Huron County.”

Carfentanil is the most potent opioid used commercially, 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

When asked if Hollinger thought it was possible that carfentanil could eventually make its way north and become a threat to Huron County, he said “it’s possible.”

It’s something we’re keeping an eye on,” he said. “Right now it’s not here and we don’t know of course, but it’s possible.”

“Illicit use of pharmaceutical fentanyls first appeared in the mid-1970s in the medical community and continues to be a problem in the United States,” said the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said on their website.

“To date, over 12 different analogues of fentanyl have been produced clandestinely and identified in the U.S. drug traffic. The biological effects of the fentanyls are indistinguishable from those of heroin, with the exception that the fentanyls may be hundreds of times more potent.”

Carfentanil is currently the strongest of these commercially produced.