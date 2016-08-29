New Beginnings welcomes new pediatric nurse practitioners

Shock is a 2016 graduate of the Case Western Reserve University, earning her master of science in nursing. She joined New Beginnings Pediatrics on July 5 and works in collaboration with Glenn J. Trippe, MD, FAAP. Shock is a member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Associates and Practitioners, Society of Pediatrics Nurses, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

She and her husband, Kyle, currently live in Olmsted Township. The couple enjoys traveling, attending Cleveland sporting events, and spending time with friends and their Goldendoodle, Lily.

Joy earned her master of science in nursing in 2016 and her master of nursing in 2014 from Case Western Reserve University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing and her bachelor of arts in life sciences from Otterbein University in 2008. She joined New Beginnings Pediatrics on Feb. 29 and also works in collaboration with Trippe. She is an active member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Associates and Practitioners.

Joy currently lives in Ashland with her husband, Andy, and new son, Soren. The couple enjoys playing games of all kinds, and spending time with their extended families. Joy and her husband also have a dog and three cats at home, and are big lovers of animals.

New Beginnings Pediatrics is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Norwalk office at 419-668-9409 or the Bellevue office at 419-483-4122