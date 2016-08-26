Health departments get grants to improve work processes

The Huron County Public Health department was given a $36,436 grant for “Performance management: Letting the process determine the tool of best fit.”

“It’s a grant funding opportunity through a government efficiency program,” said health commissioner Tim Hollinger. “Essentially what it is is a quality improvement grant to improve efficiency and effectiveness. It’ll allow us to bring in experts that look at how we do business, its efficiency and how to reduce costs and increase efficiency.”

Hollinger has high hopes for the result of the grant money.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to cut costs and find better ways to be more efficient to cut costs for the public,’ he said. “We’ll develop the whole process with the vendor we choose. What happens is you choose a vendor then sit down and go through. You have to sit there — it’s painful — and you have to walk through every step you do (for each process) and they’ll say if we take this step and this step and this step and combined it this way or did this it would be better. They are process experts. They show you more efficient ways of doing your job. That’s why the number is what it is (so high) because of number of hours that needs to go into it. We’ll need to pay the vendor a lot of money.”

The department plans to spend a considerable amount of time selecting the best vendor for the process.

“So the health district isn’t really gaining money in it’s budget, it’s paying the vendor,” Hollinger said. “It’s going to be a competitive time for the vendors we think. We’ll start the process now of vetting different vendors. It’ll come down to who has most experience; have you worked with other health departments, so we can ask them how much money did it save them or did they work with another county governmental agencies so we can call them to see how much it saved them. We want real life situations that we can base it off of.”

Erie County Health Department was given a $50,818 workforce development and new employee orientation.

“It’s a cross training and employee orientation grant,” said Erie County health commissioner Pete Schade. “It’s for what the government folks call greenbelt training. It applies the japanese martial arts terms to performance management styles, which enable staff and management to come to better decision making skills and use of their time. It’s really good stuff.

“The grant will help to off set our staff budget time with the training. We have 100 staff members, so that can be a lof of hours,” he added.

“In the last 8 months we’ve trained our entire staff. We’re applying the lean six sigma quality improvement process. So we’ll examine how much paperwork we have and how it’s handled and the flow of process for it all. It cuts out duplication or unnecessary steps in the processes.”

The department has already seen improvements from when they have applied what they learned from previous grants that allowed similar situations.

“Absolutely (we’ve seen improvements),” Schade said. “When everyone on staff understands that reason you do things and you don’t only do something because it’s the way it’s been done forever, you the challenge staff to look at it and we look for better ways everyday. It’s great. So we’ll pick up where left off and get going on new projects.”