Council, Wendt have heated debate on 2018 budget

City council members had another heated debate with Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt and Mayor Rob Duncan about how they are proposing to spend the city’s money. Council spent about 45 minutes discussing the budget during a work session after a lengthy regular meeting Tuesday.

One of the hot topics is Wendt’s proposal to purchase two vehicles for city hall at a total of $48,000. The safety-service director said he believes it would save the city money to buy vehicles instead of mileage reimbursement and maintenance costs.

Steve Euton, council president, said it’s possible that paying mileage and a lot of maintenance costs ultimately could hurt the city because those costs come from the general fund. Buying the vehicles would come from the capital improvement fund. Euton also told Wendt that council can’t make an educated decision if Wendt can’t provide an estimation or an account of how much has been spent on mileage in the past.

Duncan shared his experience of how unreliable some of the past city-hall vehicles were.

“I drove it from Sandusky and I wasn’t sure I was going to make it,” the mayor said.

Councilman Chris Mushett accused Wendt of sending “mixed messages” since he has announced Stacie Strecker, a 20-year employee of the parks-and-recreation department, was being laid off as the recreation coordinator while Wendt was doubling his travel expenses.

Mushett also said there’s an additional $5,000 being requested to go toward the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., another $14,000 to renovate spaces in city hall and “$24,000 for someone to write grants.” The at-large council member said he doesn’t understand how Wendt is adding these items to the 2018 budget when he’s laying off employees.

Many residents spoke out Tuesday in support of Strecker, keeping her job and shared what she has meant to the success of parks and rec. Strecker, after the meeting, said she doesn’t believe “all the budget-cut options have been exhausted.”

“It’s not an easy decision. We lost sleep over it,” Duncan said. “The problem is we need more revenue.”

About the $24,000 for grant-writing, Wendt equated it to finding ways to raise revenue and said “we will have a return on that investment.” Mushett asked how he knows this.

“Past performance,” Wendt said.

The city administration plans to spend $14,000 to knock out the wall between finance director Michelle Reeder’s office and the conference room next door to create a larger meeting space. Reeder then would move across the hall. Wendt said there aren’t many places that easily accommodate 10 people and the city often has to use the training room at the Norwalk Police Department if it’s available.

“Will we spend all that money? Probably not,” he added.

Councilman Dave Wallace asked if city department heads had been asked if they would consider forgoing raises in their departments in order to help out the budget.

“No sir,” Wendt said.

Wallace, a retired Norwalk firefighter, said when he worked for the fire department he and his co-workers often chose to not receive raises if it helped the city and agency. He also told Wendt that the city currently requesting 3-percent wage increases, longevity pay and new vehicles while laying off Strecker “all in the same breath” is difficult to understand.

Interim Councilman Dwight Tkach said he doesn’t understand why Wendt is “pushing the issue” on purchasing vehicles especially when Norwalk Municipal Court has offered the use of theirs.

Looking at the entire budget, Tkach said the choices seem like “a knee-jerk reaction” and Wendt is “picking on” various departments. The interim council member added he doesn’t see anything in the budget to indicate there is a long-term plan.

“Everybody should hurt a little bit. … Everybody needs a little bit of sweat equity,” Tkach said. “You put a name in the bucket and pulled it out?”