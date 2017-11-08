Willard City Manager Jim Ludban asked permission to join the group, which is examining an amendment to Ohio Revised Code chapter 718, on behalf of Willard. The coalition of municipalities will retain “special counsel for purposes of initiating litigation to challenge the constitutionality of (the amendment).” Ludban said that means the municipalities will stand up to keep a freedom they believe is being infringed upon.

“That essentially says the state’s going to take over our administration and collection of incomes taxes from the municipalities,” Ludban said. “There are more than 100 municipalities banding together to say, ‘We don’t think it’s legal. We don’t think it’s right. We don’t think it’s well thought out and we are opposing and challenging it.’”

While all of the repercussions of the amendment are unclear, the city manager said the coalition leaders don’t believe it to be in the best interest of the communities they represent.

“We’d still have to weigh some of that, but we would lose the ability to review (taxes),” Ludban said.

“We collect and administer our own income tax, so we review all returns. We make sure they’re correct. Under the bill that’s been passed, we would lose the opportunity to do that. Essentially the state would tell us, ‘Here’s what we’ve collected and here’s what you get’ and we wouldn’t know if that’s right or not.

“We do it ourselves and we think this is an infringement on home rule to take that away from us,” Ludban added.

It is unknown which municipalities are in the coalition, however Ludban said Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan was at the initial discussion. Ludban said he would keep council updated on the progress of the group.

In other council business:

• Scott Pifer was named the superintendent of the water treatment plant, in addition to keeping his duties at the water pollution control plant.

“He is the waste water treatment plant superintendent and he has Class 3 licenses for both water and waste water,” Ludban said. “He’s done a terrific job. ... We’re going to move him over and we’re combining the positions for both the water and waste water.”

• Council accepted $1,000 in book sale donations to benefit the clock tower and $109.58 to go toward the Taser replacement fund, benefiting the Willard Police Department.