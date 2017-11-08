Euton, Schumm re-elected to Norwalk council, Lamb, Horowitz join team

Steve Euton, Steve Schumm, Jordy Horowitz and Bryan Lamb earned the four at-large seats in Tuesday’s general election. Euton and Schumm were incumbents.

The foursome will join Deb Lucal (who represents the first ward), Dave Wallace (second ward), Samantha Wilhelm (third ward) and Chris Castle (fourth ward).

Vince Thompson, a Democrat, also ran, but failed to be elected.

“Just by glancing at it, it looked like it was a strong Republican turnout. The top three vote-getters were Republican. Even Jordy Hororwitz, who spent a ton of money on signs and advertising, he still came behind all three Republicans,” Thompson said.

It’s unknown if Thompson will seek another elected office in the future.

“We’ll see. We’ll leave it up in the air; who knows. Any announcements I have I’ll let everyone know, but for now … we’ll just take it easy and go one day at a time,” he said.

Euton, the council president, has been serving Norwalk since 1994. He received 1,585 unofficial votes.

“I really appreciate the votes and the opportunity to serve Norwalk,” he said.

As the new year starts, Euton said “nothing new pops up, as it were,” but he expects to council to continue discussing budget and finances.

Schumm was elected to his fourth term Tuesday. This will be his first four-year term. Schumm received the most unofficial votes of the five candidates — 1,633.

Similar to Euton, Schumm said the city needs to set up some sort of revenue system.

“Budget issues, drug issues and personnel issues are of paramount importance,” Schumm said. “We have to keep our eyes on what we’re spending.”

Schumm spent Election Day manning the polls in Bellevue.

“It was consistent,” he said, referring to voter turnout. “Bellevue had an income tax increase levy, which was a big factor. People really came out for that.

“It was a long, long day, but I made it,” added Schumm, who was excused from Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

“I thank you for the positive votes. I’m happy the people in Norwalk have enough confidence in me to elect me to another four-year term. I will do my best to serve them,” he said.

This was the first time Lamb and Horowitz ran for an elected office. Lamb couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to serve our community in a different way than as a teacher or a coach,” Horowitz said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

When asked what his biggest learning curves are, he said it’s understanding Robert’s Rules of Order and how department heads function within the city.

“I’ve attended as many council meetings as possible to make that learning curve less,” added Horowitz, who wants to take the rest of 2017 to prepare himself for what council will face starting next year.

“Without a doubt our budget is the biggest issue,” Horowitz said. “I look forward to serving with a team that has the best interests of Norwalk. I hope I can be a good addition.”

