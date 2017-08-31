Controversies arise in zoning changes

Controversies have arisen about some of the proposed changes to several areas of the zoning map. The solicitor said these have been submitted to the engineer and his recommendations will be given to council.

In other business:

* Council learned the forced main sewer project between the parks continues, funding is being sought for improvements to East Street and the new police garage is ready for installation of the floor.

* Volunteers are needed to work the gates for the upcoming festival. Contact Gilbert Hardware or the village office for the more information.