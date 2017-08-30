Boose declines White House's invitation to Ohio commissioners

The White House anticipated hosting more than 80 commissioners. Tyler Ross, of the White House media affairs, said in an email the event was part of the president’s “continuing efforts to develop and promote relationships between the administration and the influential leaders of local communities.”

Huron County Commissioner Terry Boose said upon looking into it, he didn’t see the benefit of going.

“It was going to cost a fortune to fly there if you did it in one day,” he said. “If I had gone, I would have paid for it myself. And I certainly didn’t want to spend any taxpayers’ money.”

Commissioners were supposed to “participate in localized policy discussions with members of White House staff, as well as hear individualized presentations from various federal agencies with the intention to improve and build stronger relationships with local governments,” according to the White House email.

“Tuesday’s event continues the administration’s innovative localized outreach efforts. Previous administrations have never held White House events dedicated solely for local county commissioners.”

Boose said the invitation went to only commissioners — not staff members or spouses.

“It all went together rather quickly,” he said. “There was no indication that you’d be able to talk to or meet the president.”

In the surrounding area, the following commissioners were expected to go to the White House: Matt Old (Erie County), Denny Bittle (Ashland County), Doug Weisenauer (Crawford County); Darrell E. Banks, Tony Vero and Marilyn John (Richland County); Shayne Thomas and Holly Stacy (Seneca County) and Scott Miller (Sandusky County).