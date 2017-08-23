Beck resigns from Norwalk city council

Beck resigned Tuesday, citing his family selling their East Elm Street home and moving to Collins. He lived in Norwalk for about 34 years.

The 1989 Norwalk High School graduate served on council for 5 1/2 years.

“All of my terms were two-year terms. I was elected three times,” said Beck, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. “I’ve enjoyed my time on council. I’m definitely glad I did it. I wish I had run earlier than I did.”

Beck is moving to Collins for family reasons.

“My family lives out that way and (my wife) teaches out there,” he said.

In March, Beck co-sponsored legislation with Councilman Chris Castle that would have meant Norwalk could have welcomed a medical marijuana processing facility. After much discussion by council and feedback — both pro and con — from the public, council passed it only to have Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan veto it. Duncan said later it was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one that council members knew was a possibility.

“He gave into his peers around him. He didn’t want what was best for the city,” Beck said Tuesday. “I was extremely disappointed. Everyone I talked to was disappointed. I received very few comments after (Duncan) vetoed out that it was the right thing to do. … Mr. Castle and I are glad it passed (originally).”

Since Beck is an Independent, council has 30 days from Tuesday to nominate someone. President Steve Euton said council “will solicit interest in the next week or so.” Resumes with a cover letter should be addressed to Norwalk city council, 38 Whittlesey Ave.

“There is no ward requirement,” Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said.