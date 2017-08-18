Huron Co. Republicans have 'no place' for white supremacists, hate groups

Abandoning his precisely chosen and carefully delivered condemnations of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis from a day earlier, the president furiously stuck by his initial reaction to the unrest in Charlottesville. He drew the very moral equivalency for which a bipartisan chorus, and his own advisers, had already criticized him.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump said in a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to The New York Times. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

On behalf of the Republican elected officials of Huron County, the Huron County Republican Party submitted the following statement to the Reflector.

“The tragic events in Charlottesville this past weekend are another example of violence caused by hatred in our society. This violence was the responsibility of white nationalists who were protesting the removal of a Confederate monument. Sadly, our nation has a history of racism and these events reminded us of that once again,” the local Republicans said.

“Make no mistake about it — the Huron County Republican party does not condone violence and has no place for white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, or hate groups of any kind.

“Republicans have a proud tradition of selecting candidates based on the qualities that person represents, not because of background, age, race, or gender. We denounce identity politics and instead choose to champion symbols that unite all Americans, such as shared service for our country and fiscal responsibility. Our ability to focus on the individual has enabled us to choose candidates that serve Ohio, and Huron County, for the betterment of all residents. This is a legacy we hope future Ohio leaders will strive for on a daily basis.”

Trump defended those gathered in a Charlottesville park to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups,” he said. “Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch.”

The president criticized “alt-left” groups that he claimed were “very, very violent” when they sought to confront the white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups that had gathered in Charlottesville.

Secretary of State Jon Husted, who visited the Huron County Fair on Wednesday, said he condemned the events that took place in Charlottesville and urged Americans to express any disagreements with civility, not hatred and violence.

“Americans walk a better path if we walk together and we, the Huron County Republican party, will do our part to forge that path,” the local Republicans said in their statement.

Husted, who is running for governor in Ohio, talked about the issue with the Reflector.

“It was a sad day for America, much like what we’ve seen with some of the terrorist attacks around the world,” he said.

A member of the Republican Party, Husted previously represented the 6th District of the Ohio Senate (a portion of Montgomery County) from 2009 to 2011 and was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009.

“Cowards got in a car and drove it into a group of protestors and killed people. You cross the line when you resort to violence. Anybody who is out there advocating for Neo-Nazi positons, white supremecy groups. ... that’s not what America is about. America is a place of equal opportunity. We are a place where we air out our disagreement civilly. We don’t resort to violence. That can’t be tolerated,” he said Wednesday.

Husted was asked about Trump’s response to the situation.

“I thought the president on Monday made a good response when he denounced violence and white supremacists and Neo-Nazism,” he said. “I disagree with him a little bit when he starts to suggest there is a moral equivalency between all of the protesters out there. As a matter of fact, I disagree with him strongly because there is no moral equivalency. Once you cross that line into hatred and violence, you cross the line that makes you the party of responsibility. You can’t do that in America or anywhere,” Husted added.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Managing editor Joe Centers and The New York Times (TNS) contributed to this story.