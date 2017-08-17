Commissioners want to find new EMA director 'fairly soon'

Bill Ommert is the interim director while the Huron County commissioners seek a new, full-time director.

“We would like to get it filled fairly soon. Bill Ommert has done us a real favor by filling in. He’s not doing it because he wants a job; he’s doing us a favor,” said Commissioner Terry Boose, who added the county will benefit from the years of experience that Ommert has.

Ommert was the county EMA director for 18 1/2 years. He started in January 1991 and served the county until his Aug. 31, 2009 retirement.

Jason Roblin resigned effective July 28. His resignation letter to the commissioners didn’t say why he was leaving and in a brief phone interview, he declined to elaborate. Roblin was the assistant EMA director under Ommert starting in July 2006.

Before Roblin’s final day, Commissioner Joe Hintz said Ommert “spent a few days with Jason” to be updated on the job. Hintz added that since Roblin still lives in the area, the commissioners can call him if they have any questions.

Boose, in a previous interview with the Reflector, had encouraged Roblin to speak to the commissioners about any issues he had and the future of the Huron County EMA.

“We actually had a real good exit interview,” Boose said Tuesday. “He wanted to go in a different direction in his life, but he gave us some really good, solid information as to what he thought we could do to move forward.

“I thought we had a very good exit interview. I thought it went very well,” he added.

Based on Roblin’s feedback, the commissioners are creating a new position of 9-1-1 coordinator. It’s unknown if it will be a full-time or part-time job.

“He thought that would be a huge help to the EMA director if we could do that,” Boose said. “It probably would answer to the EMA director. We don’t have all those details worked out; we are working on that.”

The 9-1-1 committee is working with the commissioners on the job description and how to fund the new position.

The commissioners plan to advertise the open EMA director’s position and contact the state EMA association. Boose said there have been some “minor changes” to the job description, which is common when looking for a new person. There have been no interviews yet.

“We want a good pool to draw from,” Hintz said.