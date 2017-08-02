Norwalk Disc Golf League volunteers eligible for workers' comp

Unlike in years past, there is no side agreement with the city of Norwalk. The plan includes a $55,000 competitive grant; the city can apply for all of it if no other entities apply.

In other action Tuesday, council passed a resolution granting workers’ compensation to volunteers with the Norwalk Disc Golf League for cleaning up the play area at Veterans Memorial Lake Park. It passed on a 4-3 vote, with Chris Castle, Steve Schumm and Deb Lucal voting against the measure.

Before the vote, Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said this workers’ compensation is a no-fault policy and is specific to the league volunteers based on the equipment they will use.

Councilman Dave Wallace said the resolution brings up a “huge issue” and the city could be entering a “slippery slope” when it comes to volunteers doing work. Schumm said the issue brought up many questions, but didn’t elaborate.

In Norwalk Fire Department-related news, safety-service director Dan Wendt said the competitive bidding for the new station opened July 14, but the date for opening the bids has been pushed back until Aug. 14.

“It’s a busy season for contractors,” he added.

Also, “firefighter interviews are well underway,” Wendt told council.

The newest firefighter will fill the vacancy of the retirement of Lt. Jamie Starcher. The South Central High School graduate retired in May, having served Norwalk for more than 23 years.