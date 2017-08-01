Reservoir concerts 'rocked'; more festivities planned

At the July 24 New London council meeting, Thomas said the event netted $4,000 and planning has already begun for next year.

The village is keeping the music and festivities going, though, with the park concerts and plans for the Labor Day festival.

Weekend passes for the Sept. 2 through 4 Labor Day Firelands Festival are on sale at the village office and Gilbert’s Hardware. Pre-sale three-day passes are $15 each and $10 for seniors ages 62 and older, with kids three and younger free. They must be purchased by Sept. 1.

The next concert at the Reservoir Park is “Country Roads Music Fest” scheduled for 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. And tickets are still available for the gun raffle at the Hileman Building set for Nov. 4. Those interested can call Thomas at 419-541-6131.

In other council happenings, council:

* Received a loan for $599,372 to go toward the water plant improvement project. The zero-percent loan will help pay for the estimated $2.1 million cost of the project. Administrator Shawn Pickworth will have more information at the next meeting.

* Heard Firelands Ambulance Service responded to 58 calls in June and 30 violation notices have gone out for zoning infractions.

A public hearing concerning the zoning map is set for 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, immediately before the next regular council meeting.