Council hears about solid waste management plan

Pete Welch, director of county operations, said he thanked Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and Commissioner Joe Hintz for the hours they put in the process. Once approved by council, the proposed plan would cover 2018 through 2022.

“It’s a year-and-half process to do this,” Welch said.

One of the changes to the proposed plan is a $55,000 competitive grant. Welch said Norwalk could apply for all of it if no other entities apply.

“We’re putting more money out there that the city is set to receive,” he added. “If you have any questions, give me a call.”

Also, Welch said there was a side agreement with Norwalk during the last solid waste management plan, but the county and city decided they didn’t want any side agreements this time.

“It’s not a perfect plan, but we were able to work out a compromise. We think this is what’s best for the city and county,” Duncan told council.

In other action, Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt discussed a proposal to amend the ordinances pertaining to the regulation of taxicabs. Ultimately, he said he wants to get rid of taxi meters and relieve the burden of safety inspections by reducing them to once a year.

As part of his duties as the safety-service director, Wendt said he is supposed to make sure that taxi meters work properly, but no vehicles carry them so he wants to get rid of that requirement.

Safety inspections are supposed to be done within the first three months of applying for a taxi service and then every six months afterward.

“Once a year should suffice if it’s strictly enforced,” said Wendt, who believes the six-month requirement could be a financial strain for the taxi companies.

In the case of any possible Uber drivers, he said the city wants the drivers to operate through the same guidelines as taxis and go through the same application process.