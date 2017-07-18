What's the latest on senior center building?

That’s the latest situation with a new facility for Senior Enrichment Services. The Huron County commissioners said they are in the process of creating a county-wide, five- to 10-year capital building project and one of their plans is to find a new place for SES, although they aren’t kicking the agency out of its home at 130 Shady Lane Drive. The Huron County Veterans Commission is in the same building.

“Obviously one of our plans is to get people out of that building because it’s in terrible shape,” Commissioner Terry Boose said. “We really need to address that building.”

Commissioner Skip Wilde said the county is waiting on SES to make a move. He noted the commissioners have no authority or responsibility to get SES a new facility and said there’s a brief statement in the Ohio Revised Code that says commissioners “may or can” provide housing for such an agency.

“We are not supplying them a property or anything. It’s totally up to them as to what they want to do,” Wilde said.

Senior Enrichment Services was looking at the option of renovating a pre-existing building — the former Foodtown building on Benedict Avenue — for a new senior center in partnership with Fisher-Titus Medical Center. The plan was for Fisher-Titus to renovate the building, which is across the street from the hospital, for SES for its program space.

But that fell through in late January, when the SES board voted 5-3 to decline the Fisher-Titus contract. The vote took place in regular session after a nearly 90-minute, closed-door meeting.

“We decided before we entered the session that the vote had to be unanimous if we were to enter into the agreement for the Fisher-Titus building,” SES board president Ellen Simmons said afterward. “It was far from unanimous.”

In June, Boose went to a SES board meeting.

“I assured them we are not kicking them out of the building,” Boose said, referring to the Shady Lane Drive facility. “I make sure I am in contact with Roxanne (Sandles) at senior services at least once a month.”

Boose said SES has established a committee about seeking to buy a new building or renting one.

“They are getting some costs for that,” the commissioner added. “We are more willing to help them out in that process.”

Sandles, SES executive director, said separately that the agency is “working with the board, looking at different options.” She confirmed what Boose and Wilde told the Reflector — that the commissioners have no plans to kick SES out of its current building.

“The commissioners are working with us, which is awesome,” Sandles added. “They are working very hard to to have the best options ahead of us.”

Wilde said the commissioners want to help the agency any way they can, but said they “absolutely” want SES out of its current site eventually.

“No question we want them out,” he added. “That building is atrocious.”

Boose said he told the SES board “the sooner we can get you out of that building, the sooner we can help you.”

Ultimately, the commissioner said once the capital building program is completed, he wants to have a plan to move SES and veterans services out of the Shady Lane Drive building. Boose, who expects that announcement by the end of August, said it may take moving other county employees, offices and/or departments to other locations.

“Our plan is not to build another building,” Boose said.