'I feel like this president is killing my dreams'

Mr. Jesus Lara has not received a response from the government regarding his latest request for a stay of deportation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should not deport Jesus without meaningfully and fully responding to his stay request. It’s patently wrong and unfair to tear him from his family without fully explaining why.

In March, after ICE slapped an ankle bracelet on his leg as if he were a criminal, Jesus, who has dutifully complied with every request ICE has made of him over the years, asked that the government stay his deportation as they have every year for the past five years.

The stay had been granted in the past, because Jesus’ children need him, because he's paid his taxes for nearly 20 years, because he's followed the law and worked hard to build a good loving home for his family and contributed to his community. None of that has changed. In fact, his equities have only gotten stronger over the years, as he purchased a home in Willard and became a leader in his church.

Within hours of requesting a stay months ago, ICE responded, all but telling Jesus ‘you're undocumented, that's why you're a priority.’ Jesus asked ICE to reconsider its quick decision and to look at the harm his deportation would cause to his children and his community. ICE's response was the same.

Finally, this past Thursday, with time running out, Jesus made another appeal to ICE, all but begging the agency to consider the voluminous evidence he's provided them – including a petition signed by 35,000 people from around the country, started by his son Eric; letters of support from his Willard employers and neighbors; and statements from former ICE Acting Director John Sandweg and members of Congress.

ICE's response? Stone silence.

It's outrageous that ICE would put this father of four on a plane to Mexico and banish him from his family forever without fully responding to his stay request.

* * *

WILLARD — Time is nearly up for Willard father Jesus Lara and his family. In less than 12 hours the family will be separated if the government doesn’t step in to stay Lara’s deportation to Mexico.

Lara’s story gained local and nationwide attention after the Reflector first broke the story, followed by the New York Times, Plain Dealer, Sandusky Register and others. The Reflector has followed Lara’s steps as he tried to gain the support of government officials after he was told to buy a July 18 one-way ticket back to Mexico.

With hours remaining for someone to step in and keep this family, including four U.S.-born children together, Lara and some of his supporters held a 30-minute call giving updates on the case and sending one last plea to officials such as Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Bob Gibbs.

“They (ICE) have never, ever explained exactly why he’s targeted,” said Lara’s attorney, David Leopold, adding that the Supreme Court “made it very clear” that several officials have the authority to stop the deportation.

Leopold said the government has the “absolute broad authority to do the right thing,” but as of yet, refuses to do that. Instead of assistance, most of Lara’s fight has been met with silence.

While Sen. Sherrod Brown has advocated on his behalf, Leopold said Gibbs has met them “with stony silence.” Portman, too, was called to action during the meeting for “more active assistance today.”

“Tell them to stop this injustice,” Leopold admonished the officials. “This is just plain wrong.”

‘We need him’

Two of Lara’s four U.S. citizen children were present for the meeting. His children are: Eric, 13; Edwin, 11; Anuar, 10, and 6-year-old Elsiy.

“I’ve been fighting for my dad so he can stay here with us,” Edwin said. “He needs us. (If we were) more bigger we wouldn’t need him (as much). But we need him because if leaves we won’t see him and we need him right now because we’re still little.”

Anuar agreed, saying he didn’t want his father to leave him.

“I want the government to help my dad,” he said. “(Tuesday) is his flight and I don’t want him walking out of the doors.”

‘A father should be with his children’

Jesus also spoke to the group, with translation help from advocater and director of Ohio’s Voice, Lynn Tramonte. He told the group he just wanted to be with his children. He thanked everyone for their support and asked that they continue to support him and his family. He added that he intends to “keep fighting to allow my family to keep going forward,” whether that from here in the U.S. or from Mexico.

“I’m just a father and I’m just asking that you don’t separate me from my family,” Lara said.

“It’s really painful. (A) father should be with their kids. I need to be with my kids. God said we should not separate families, but man is the one that’s doing it. I only came here to do good and to have a better life and now I feel like this president is killing my dreams.”

Dustin White, a Brethren Church pastor in Ashland, encouraged “people of faith” to take action on the matter.

“As a pastor, I believe that family is sacred,” White said.

“A law that needlessly rips hard-working parents from their children is an unjust law. And Jesus Lara’s kids need their father at home. So as people of faith, we are called to stand up to unjust laws, not just passively accept them, especially when a family is at stake. We believe that it is time for Rep. Gibbs and Sen. Portman to actually join the community of faith as advocates of Jesus and of his family.”

White ended by asking the officials to act as if Lara were their father, brother, son “or neighbor sitting next to them in a pew at their own church.”

Is there any other recourse?

Leopold said there is always hope and a chance that Lara’s story could have a happy ending and that his deportation can be stopped, adding the Trump administration, ICE director Rebecca Adducci and others “have the power to do the right thing up until the last second.”

“This is a decision that was made by a bureaucrat,” he said. “A bureaucrat’s decision can always be changed. What we’re saying here, ‘Is this the last hour?’ No, this can be stopped any time up until he leaves the country — period. You can always do the right thing.”

If that doesn’t happen though, the Laras aren’t giving up, regardless of how difficult it will be.

“Will the fight continue? Of course the fight, itself, will continue,” Leopold said.

“It’s extremely difficult to bring somebody back, but even beyond that if there had been a legal pathway to lawful status, to a green card, to citizenship for Jesus Lara Lopez, believe me, he would have taken it years ago and we wouldn’t be having this conversation. He longs for it. He’s done everything else. He’s paid his taxes. ... Of course he would have jumped through whatever hoops Congress would have put in his way to get his green card.”

Despite “nasty comments” on various social media sites, Tramonte said she has seen the good in people that still gives her hope for this family as well.

“The letters that have poured in have just sort of reassured what I always thought about Americans, that we really can be a compassionate group of people,” she said.

Leopold said if someone wants to help they can call Gibbs at 419-207-0650 or Portman at 513-684-3265 “to demand that they speak up for this Ohioan.” Brown can be reached at 888-896-6446.

If Jesus Laras is deported, Tramonte said she will work with the family to set up a GoFundMe account to help support the family who will then be struggling to make ends meet.