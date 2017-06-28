Sales tax collection at all-time high

The latest numbers, just released by Auditor Roland Tkach, were record setters.

The June report, which reflected March sales, showed $957,371 in sales tax collection for that month.

The $957,371 is an all-time high, eclipsing the previous mark set earlier in 2017.

“We’re still on track, as far as the estimate,” Tkach said. “We’re exactly where we want to be. We’re at 57 percent of the estimate with half of the year in the books.”

Mom-and-Pop stores made up 27 percent of the sales tax total, while big-box stores accounted for about 24 percent.

“Our retailers are doing well,” the auditor said. “Overall, it’s steady as she goes.”

Vehicles sales made up 17.77 percent of the total.

Liquor sales were down about 3 percent from the same month in 2016.

“We’ll keep monitoring the sales tax as we move forward,” Tkach said. “And we’re still waiting to see the overall effect of the state budget.”

Tkach said it’s extremely important to keep a close eye on revenue, considering the state’s recently announced billion-dollar budget hole due to less than expected income tax receipts.