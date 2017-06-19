Council to vote on drug-free work place policy

If passed tonight, the policy won’t take effect for another 30 days. The new addition to the existing policy means employees will need to notify their supervisors they are taking medication which has symptoms or side effects that affect their daily duties.

Councilwoman Samantha Wilhelm, who represents the third ward, brought up the policy during last week’s work session, which prompted a discussion by council members.

Wilhelm asked if an employee who is taking allergy medicine has to alert his or her supervisor. Councilman Dave Wallace, who represents the second ward, wanted to know if supervisors would be responsible for enforcing the drug-free work place policy.

Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said an employee is obligated for share only the listed side effects, adding that many over-the-counter medicines can cause drowsiness and also impact the person’s response time. For example, he said an employee would be prohibited from using heavy machinery, driving and/or could be assigned other work, a desk job or possibly sent home.

In response, Wallace said that means the supervisor will face a lot of responsibility.

O’Hara said the supervisors will need to be trained properly. Also, the law director noted the Norwalk version of the policy has a “zero tolerance” and by educating employees and enforcing the policy, the city would be protected if there was an accident.

Wilhelm asked what kind of policies other cities have.

Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder shared his perspective of working under a similar policy with the city of Sandusky. He was the traffic engineer and on a day-to-day basis, supervised the street department.

Snyder said personnel from Firelands Regional Medical Center formally trained the Sandusky supervisors.

“They had a pretty intense training program for supervisors. It was kinda ingrained in what they do,” he added.

In his case, Snyder said the policy meant he had to be aware when calling in drivers to plow snow and juggle schedules accordingly.