Alcohol sales allowed at New London festival

Council learned construction on the new pavilion at the Reservoir Park has begun. It will be located near the beach and serve as a stage, as well as shelter.

Council also agreed to allow the selling of beer at Rockin’ the Rez, on Saturday, July 8, as well as to sell unneeded equipment at the county auction June 10.

In other business, council:

• Discussed and approved a request for a handicapped spot in front of the Wildcat Café. One has also been added on Railroad Street.

• Discussed removing a large pine tree next to the library that drops sap on the monuments and produces cones that have to be removed. No decision was made.

• Finalized an ordinance concerning distribution of fire department fees and introduced a resolution to enter into contract with the Huron County Emergency Management Agency for services at 25 cents a resident.

The zoning board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 12 immediately before the council meeting.