Tkach meets with Sen. Manning over need to strengthen local governments

Ohio state legislators are in the process of discussing the biennial state budget. The finalized budget will have a considerable impact on local governments throughout Ohio. The CAAO Legislative Day allows county auditors to meet with legislative and administrative policymakers to ensure that the interests of local governments are being fairly represented.

“It was an honor to meet with Sen. Gayle Manning at the Statehouse to talk about the need to support Ohio’s counties and other local governments,” Tkach said. “Strong support from the state will help our county, schools and municipalities continue to provide high-quality services to our residents.”

Tkach exemplifies accountability, fairness and accuracy for taxpayers in Huron County. He creates transparency by preparing comprehensive county financial reports, establishes property values that reflect fair market values and ensures tax dollars are spent to benefit citizens, according to CAAO officials.

The County Auditors’ Association of Ohio was founded in 1867 for the express purpose of promoting and protecting the interests of taxpayers in the state of Ohio and improving the administration of county government. The CAAO works closely with the Ohio General Assembly to offer legislative initiatives to assist county auditors in carrying out their duties.