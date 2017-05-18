County sales tax down in February

The latest numbers, released by auditor Roland Tkach, showed $783,518 brought in during February, down from $822,539 during the same month in 2016.

“We’ve hit a bump in the road,” he said.

The February numbers were 5 percent lower than 2016 and 10 percent less than the same month in 2015.

“The good news is we are still up 1.5 percent from last year,” Tkach said. “We hope this trend does not continue. We will keep an eye on the market results in the months to come.”

Vehicle sales accounted for 22.5 percent of the overall sales tax total for February, while Mom-and-Pop stores made up 28 percent. Big-box stores were at 24.5 percent.

Liquor sales were down 12 percent compared to the same month last year.

Tkach said February 2016 did have one extra day because it was a leap year which could have played a factor in the overall total.