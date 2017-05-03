Duncan: Norwalk Jaycees 'excited' about Strawberry Festival

“The last time we held this event was about 10 years ago, we had about 30,000 people visiting Norwalk. We are anticipating another big event this year,” he told council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Strawberry Festival will be held May 26 through 29.

“There are a lot of creative events and vendors. We are hoping for good weather,” Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said.

On that Friday is an American Red Cross blood drive. The next day’s activities include the 5K, Berry Cute Baby contest, Norwalk High School talent show and the Bicentennial Bar Crawl. That Sunday, May 28, features yoga/tai chi in Suhr Park and a roaming magician. There will be a war plane fly-over, car show and pie-eating contest the final day.

Duncan visited with one of the Norwalk Jaycees before Tuesday’s council meeting.

“They are pretty excited about this event,” the mayor said.

In other action Tuesday, council had its first reading on proposed legislation to issue bond-anticipation notes in the maximum principal amount of $845,000, which will help pay for the construction of the new fire station. A bond-anticipation note is short-term, interest-bearing security.

Finance director Diane Eschen told council that the notes are the best option to make up for the shortfall from the slightly more then $3.4 million that the city has available for the station. She said the repayment of the principle and interest will come from the general capital improvement fund.

“This is the last, best effort to fill the gap we need,” added Wendt, who credited Norwalk Fire Capt. Aaron Lynch with putting in countless hours on the station.

When committee members went over the cost of the station, Wendt also said “we knocked out more than 20 percent of the floor plan” and they made compromises “in every room” while still creating a quality and durable facility.

Marvin Ott, of Old State Road, said he has “been involved in a lot of meetings” about the station. He was in the construction business for 52 years before he retired.

Ott said the $845,000 is necessary to get the station built and noted there is nothing in the facility that is lavish, as committee members have worked throughout the process to cut costs.

“Like Chief (John) Soisson says, you have to have the funds available before you go to bid,” he told council.