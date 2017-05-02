Shooting range shot down; NPD to get 24th officer

The two ordinances failed to pass by a 4-3 vote Tuesday. Council members Deb Lucal, Chris Mushett, Steve Schumm and Dave Wallace were against them.

“I have the utmost respect for Mr. (Jeremy Norris) and his gun range,” Wallace said after the meeting, but the majority of the residents had “very strong concerns” and were against having a shooting range in the second ward or city limits.

Norris is the owner of what would have been called Gunners Haven.

“I don’t agree with this decision,” he said after the meeting. “The issue with the noise was beating a dead horse.

“We are not giving up on this. This is something we are continuing to pursue — whether it’s outside the city limits or elsewhere near Norwalk.”

In other action Tuesday, council passed an emergency ordinance by a 6-1 vote to allow the Norwalk Police Department to have a 24th officer. Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan, Lucal, Schumm, Wallace and Councilwoman Samantha Wilhelm co-sponsored the legislation.

The move will cost the city about $47,000 for the rest of this year and nearly $73,000 for the second and third years. Duncan said it ultimately will cost the city about $100,000 with benefits annually.

“Absolutely this was the right decision to make,” the mayor said.

“This puts us where we were 10 years ago,” Chief Dave Light added in a separate interview.

Once his department hires the 24th officer, there will be four detectives available.

“That means we are doubling down on our drug investigations. They are more complicated than you realize,” Light said. “I am thankful to council and the city.”

Mushett was the only council member to vote against having a 24th officer. Before the vote was taken, he told the officers in attendance he has “the utmost respect for you,” but his vote had to do with his concerns over the timing of being a supplement to the budget and Norwalk’s financial situation.

Councilman Chris Castle said the timing was the only thing that bothered his constituents in the fourth ward, but otherwise “they fully supported the move.” Schumm echoed his sentiments.

After the meeting, Castle said he “cannot believe we have collectively killed every business opportunity that has been brought to us in the last month.” He and Councilman Kelly Beck co-sponsored legislation that would have allowed Norwalk to welcome a state-regulated marijuana-cultivation facility, but Duncan successfully vetoed it.

“That was a different situation,” Duncan said in a separate interview. “There were a lot of unanswered questions. The only words I heard were ‘trust me, trust me.’ No other business has come here on ‘trust me.’”