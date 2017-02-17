Sheriff to get 6 new SUVs

The department will receive six 2017 Ford Interceptors at a cost of about $32,000 each and will be leased for four years. The Lebanon Ford dealership received the government bid.

“It’s specifically made for law enforcement. It is road-ready,” Commissioner Skip Wilde said.

The sheriff’s office will need to add a police radio and decals.

“We can buy each one for a buck,” Commissioner Terry Boose said, referring to what happens after the four-year lease expires. “Even though it’s called a lease, we will own the vehicles after four years.”

“Honestly, after four years, they may not have a lot of life left in them,” Wilde said in a separate interview.

Commissioner Joe Hintz couldn’t be reached for comment.

The fleet at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office includes about 20 vehicles. Boose said probably 15 of them are for road patrol while the others are used prisoner transportation.

“I think he (Sheriff Todd Corbin) has six cars with over 180,000 miles,” Wilde added. “At a certain point, they’re not safe. … Some of the vehicles were wrecked. Some were not (being) used.”

The commissioners said they plan to buy/lease three more vehicles for the sheriff’s office in 2018 and start a five-year purchase plan.

“It’s just important for them to have safe vehicles,” Wilde said.

“The plan is to do three a year. … so we’re on a regular schedule,” Boose added.

The commissioners were asked if the Ford Interceptor is a vehicle brand that will stay around.

Boose said it appears most law-enforcement agencies are moving toward using SUVs since authorities had difficulty with the lack of necessary space in the previous vehicle that was used widely by police, the Dodge Charger. The Charger briefly replaced the Ford Crown Victoria as the vehicle of choice in law enforcement once Ford discontinued the Crown Victoria line.

“The idea is to get into one (type of) car and stick with it,” Boose said.