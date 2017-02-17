All-time high of $826,888 in sales tax collected in Huron County

The new numbers, which Auditor Roland Tkach released Friday, showed $826,888 was collected in sales tax in November. This figure was an all-time high and $66,000 more than what was brought in during the same period a year ago.

So far in 2017, sales tax receipts are already $97,000 ahead of 2016.

“This is a very encouraging start to the new year,” Tkach said. “We had a really good month in November.

“I’m pleasantly surprised with this number,” the auditor added.

Mom-and-Pop stores accounted for 29 percent of the overall sales tax total, while big-box stores made up 27 percent.

Vehicle sales were at 19 percent.

Liquor sales were up 10 percent.

After two months, the county is already at 20 percent of the sales tax estimate for the year.

Though these numbers are encouraging, Tkach said the county is preparing for a sales tax speed bump in the fourth quarter of 2017 to the tune of $60,000 a month.

In the fourth quarter, the county will lose the sales tax on Medicaid managed care organization services.

“The state is trying to figure out a way to make us whole,” Tkach said.

This loss of sales tax could amount to about $720,000, annually, beginning in 2018, the auditor added.