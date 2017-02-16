Mayor asks council to protest state 'takeover' of city income taxes

Mayor Rob Duncan presented one unusual resolution which expressed his stark disapproval of Gov. John Kasich’s 2017-2018 budget. The proposed budget changes would require businesses to file their profit taxes through the state rather than the cities or villages they are in. Business taxes would be filed through the Ohio Business Gateway then distributed to each municipality.

Duncan expressed his concern over the state’s plan.

His resolution claims the state’s method “will cause a substantial loss of revenue needed to support the health, safety, welfare and economic development efforts of Ohio municipalities.”

The resolution also calls the governor’s budget a “state takeover of collection of the municipal income taxes” and labels it the “latest attack on municipal home rule.”

Councilman David Wallace asked “what’s substantial? Do we have numbers?”

The mayor replied he didn’t have any numbers on him, but would forward them to Wallace later. Duncan said his is an organized effort by a number of municipalities in the state which are opposed to the governor’s actions.

“What would the effect, if something like this passed, be?” asked Councilman Chris Mushett. “I mean, RITA is now collecting our taxes.”

“The state is trying to do a takeover of our municipal income tax,” replied Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen.

Duncan said there have already been problems with the Ohio Business Gateway and cities are concerned it might not be able to handle the increased load. There are other issues as well. For example, the state intends to take a 1-percent cut of the collections.

Council also reviewed a resolution Tuesday which would approve an amendment to the city’s current fire protection services agreements.

“This is an update to the current agreement, which we have for fire protection services with Bronson and Norwalk Townships,” said Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt.

The Norwalk Fire Department provides services to these townships as well. The amendments would reflect new services being provided, such as basic life support services.

“So we have or have not been providing emergency services?” said Mushett, who also asked if the amendment meant the city would stop providing those services.

Wendt clarified that Norwalk has been providing emergency services and would continue to under the amended agreement.

“Yes sir, we have,” he told Mushett. “This (resolution) will clarify the language.”

In other business Tuesday, council briefly discussed a proposed ordinance to update the city’s traffic code, fire code and general offenses legislation to bring it into line with state law.

“This is an annual housekeeping ordinance,” Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said.

During the meeting, council also discussed an ordinance allowing a new cab company to open. GT Cab would be owned by Daniel Gohlke. Councilman Chris Castle said he “was very impressed with the business experience of” Gohlke.