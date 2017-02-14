Ex-Rep. Dennis Kucinich says intelligence community schemed against Michael Flynn

Flynn submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump on Monday night, after admitting that he inadvertently gave “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and others about phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

Subsequent reports said federal officials worried Flynn could be blackmailed because he inappropriately discussed the Obama administration's sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 election and didn't tell Pence about it.

In a Tuesday morning interview with Fox Business, Kucinich expressed concern that Flynn's telephone calls with Russian officials were intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies and shared with the media.

He said members of the intelligence community want to reignite the Cold War between the United States and Russia so the military, industrial and intelligence “axis” can “cash in.”

Kucinich argued it would be wrong to continue the Cold War, because the last one cost billions of dollars and “changed the quality of life in this country.”

“There’s something wrong going on here in the intelligence community,” said Kucinich, who urged Trump to take control, and find out where the information is coming from so he and the American people will know the truth.

“It’s early in the morning, it’s Valentine’s Day, but wake up America,” urged Kucinich, a former Democratic presidential candidate.

