State Rep. Stein meets with local libraries

Stein said he has already learned what he was told before he took office, which was, “The first six months in office are like learning how to drink from a firehose,” because of the huge amount of information which much be absorbed.

He added his job is divided into two parts. One is helping constituents with their issues, and the second is “looking at policy and trying to make wise decisions.”

The chief concern of those present was funding because when the state makes cuts, it directly affects all Ohio libraries, which are largely dependent on the state for their money.

The directors pointed out that, by law, libraries are supposed to receive 2.2 percent of the general revenue fund, but in recent years that was cut back to 1.66 percent in the state’s biennial budget, which hurt libraries across the board. That number was temporarily raised to 1.7 percent in 2015, and the directors pleaded that not be cut back. The governor’s proposed 2018-19 budget again reduces the level of funding to 1.66 percent.

Stein said everyone knows libraries offer books, magazines, movies and the like and asked what other services are provided to the public. The answers included computers for public use for such topics as job searches, filing for unemployment benefits, doing taxes on line, homework and taking college classes. One of the directors said 40 percent of Huron County residents either do not have a computer or have no access to high-speed connections and without libraries they would have no place to turn.

Libraries also offer meeting rooms, help with homework, copy machines, FAX services, genealogical resources and programs for all ages, including after school activities for children.

Toni Whitney, assistant director of the Lorain Library said, “Libraries are serving Ohio very well. They are community gems and we need stable funding.” New London’s director Anne Lowery added, “We are the place in town people come to when they don’t know where to go for help and information.”

Stein emphasized, “I am a local control guy. People locally can make the right decisions.”

He added, “You librarians are a very vocal, passionate group about your cause,” and he invited everyone present to contact him with the concerns they all shared.