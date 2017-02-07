Strawberry Fest to return on Memorial Day

“Without groups like these, Norwalk wouldn’t be the best little city in Ohio,” he said.

Also during Monday’s speech on the state of the city, the mayor encouraged the members of the Norwalk Rotary to “roll up your sleeves” and be involved in the bicentennial activities for the city. Duncan will deliver his full state-of-the-city address tonight during the council meeting.

Duncan announced the Strawberry Festival will return to Norwalk this year.

“It will be Memorial Day. The Jaycees are working very hard on this. We ask you to get behind them and support them,” he said.

Duncan outlined Norwalk’s accomplishments in 2016 and the challenges the city will face.

One of those accomplishments was the decision to have the Regional Income Tax Agency handle the city’s tax needs.

“The move will save us money in the long run,” Duncan said. “Most of our accountants are happy because we can (do our taxes) online now.”

Norwalk has decided to use the open checkbook system through the state treasurer’s office, with records going back 15 years. Look for a related story soon.

Duncan said the Pleasant Street lift station project is coming along nicely and is close to competition. The mayor also said the nearly $6.5 million project is one of the largest in the history of Norwalk.

“It will be a great family park there,” Duncan added.

The mayor celebrated that in March 2016, a majority of the city voters authorized the use of $3.5 million from the capital investment fund to construct a new fire station. In January, Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson and city officials unveiled the architect’s rendering of the facility.

“After all, our current station is only 105 years old,” Duncan said.

In 2016, the city completed about $7 million in infrastructure projects, which included sidewalk work, intersection upgrades and painting water towers. The Norwalk Parks and Recreation Department paved a portion of its parking lot and the skate park on St. Mary’s Street.

“It’s really well used,” Duncan said.

Also, the mayor praised the remodeled office space for the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. in downtown Norwalk. The Fund for Huron County and Score has offices there and holds night classes with the Firelands campus of Bowling Green State University.

“Heather did a fantastic job with that building project,” Duncan said, referring to NEDC Director Heather Horowitz.

Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen received a stellar report from the auditor’s office for the 21st consecutive year.

“Diane does a good job,” Duncan said. “If you see her, thank her for the job she does for Norwalk. … She works hard to make sure Norwalk’s financial reports are outstanding.”

Among the ongoing challenges is the drug problem.

“It’s a battle (in which) we can’t let down our guard,” the mayor said. “Our common goal is to get drugs off the streets.”

After police dog Viper died of cancer May 6, the Norwalk Police Department received two canine units along with two related cruisers. The American Legion and Gaymont Nursing Center spearheaded a fundraising effort that netted about $23,000 in donations for one dog and a cruiser while the Willard Police Department donated its animal and car.

With two canine units in Norwalk, Duncan said police will cover two of the three shifts.

“The need is there,” the mayor added.

Other challenges facing Norwalk include: declining revenue, where to expand with industry and residential spaces, retaining jobs and where to look for more.

“As you can see we’ve been quite busy,” said Duncan, who pointed out the city has been blessed just as it has — and will — face many challenges. “My heart swells when I see what the community does behind the scenes.

“I believe our best days are ahead in 2017,” the mayor added.