New DUI law aims to reduce drunk driving deaths

“Annie’s Law,” or House Bill 388, is named for Annie Rooney, a Chillicothe woman who was killed in a 2013 drunk-driving accident.

Since her death, Rooney’s family had worked to change the law. Their efforts came to fruition last year when new driving-under-the-influence legislation passed the Ohio House and Senate last year. It was signed by Kasich this year.

The law will give first-time drunk-driving offenders the choice between a license suspension or an ignition interlock. The latter allows the defendants unlimited driving privileges, but requires drivers to pass a breath tests before the car will start. States such as West Virginia and New Mexico have seen fewer drunk driving deaths since they introduced stronger ignition interlock laws.

Ohio currently looks back six years at a person’s criminal history to see if they have any previous DUI charges. This determines whether they are charged with a felony or a misdemeanor. Under the amended law, the look-back period will be 10 years.

“(It) will have a meaningful impact in that we will have more, under the statute, repeat-type of offender situations given the expanded period of lookback,” Norwalk Municipal Court Judge Weisenberger explained.

Weisenberger said he believed it was likely the court would see more felony DUIs as well, which would ultimately head up to common pleas court.