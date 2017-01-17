Commissioners explain memo of understanding with senior services

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to county records, is being entered to “memorialize the county’s intention to give SES financial support over a five-year period to assist with SES’ rent obligations at the Benedict Avenue property.”

Commissioner Joe Hintz said the board is under no legal obligation to do so, but the county has a moral obligation.

“This is not a contract. This is a memorandum of understanding. We are not legally obligated to do this,” he added. “We have every intention of fulfilling this memorandum of understanding.”

In December, the past board of commissioners signed off on their part of SES moving into the old Foodtown building, 265 Benedict Ave., which also houses Anytime Fitness. It is across the street from Fisher-Titus Medical Center, which owns the building and is expected to renovate it for Senior Enrichment Services.

Gary Bauer didn’t seek re-election as a commissioner and Tom Dunlap was defeated by Dick Stein in the race to represent Huron County and part of Lorain County as state representative of the 59th district. Terry Boose and Skip Wilde won their respective races and have joined Hintz as the three commissioners.

The current and former commissioners were in agreement about the plan before the move in December.

Over the five years, the county intends to give senior center a total of $276,500, making it a yearly average of $65,000 for the last four years. Wilde pointed out in the agreement that the first installment of $16,500 happens only when SES “has completely vacated” their current building at 130 Shady Lane, which tentatively has been scheduled for Oct. 1.

“We are not mandated to do this, but we want to do this,” Hintz added.

In the MOU, the county and SES agree that they understand that construction could cause a delay in moving to the Benedict Avenue building. If the senior center hasn't vacated its current location by Dec. 1, the county “will not make the first installment and the total intended financial contribution will be reduced by $16,500.”

The MOU further stipulates that the county won’t make any financial contributions “while the SES is still occupying 130 Shady Lane.”

Boose said he has heard concerns from community members and senior citizens of how SES will manage to pay its rent after the five-year time frame.

“I think it’s a legitimate concern,” he added.

Wilde has heard similar issues being raised. He added he’s heard from people who are confident SES won't have any problems as well as residents who are concerned about what the organization will do for funding in five-plus years.

“I’ve heard both sides,” he said.

The commissioners stressed that residents need to know that SES has its own board and the county has allowed the senior center to use the current facility and supplied maintenance work.

“It’s a good thing,” said Boose, who understands that residents may be confused by the relationship between SES and the county.

Wilde encourages people to attend the SES board meetings so they can know what’s happening. The board meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at 130 Shady Lane.

“There’s a lot of misinformation,” Wilde said without elaborating. “Get to that meeting and get the right information.”