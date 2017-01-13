General fund budget is record-high $17.2 million for Huron County

The budget commission consists of Auditor Roland Tkach, Treasurer Kathleen Schaffer and Prosecutor James Sitterly.

The carryover was set at $4.04 million, which is an all-time high for Huron County, surpassing last year’s carryover balance of $3.67 million in the county’s general fund.

The general fund budget for 2017 will be $17.2 million – also a record high.

“I’m very pleased with the carryover at this point,” Tkach said.

Also, for the eighth consecutive year, the county officials have spent less money than was brought in.

“I’d really like to tip my hat to fellow office holders,” the auditor said. “We’ve really tightened our belts here in Huron County. The financial condition of the county is in good shape.”

The auditor closely monitors sales tax collection, which makes up 62.5 percent of the county’s revenue.

“I’ll be very interested to see sales tax collection in the fourth quarter of 2017 when Medicare payments are no longer subject to sales tax,” Tkach said.

Also during the meeting, it was reported the county local government fund stands at $318,645 and the health insurance trust has a balance of about $2 million.