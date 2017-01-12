Monroeville reviews accomplishments, looks to future

Last year’s achievements included, among other things, the electrical distribution project, welcoming a new business and getting on the map — literally.

“Thanks to Tom Gray and Sen. (Gayle) Manning and ODOT, Monroeville now has a destination point on the route 20 highway signs,” Fries said.

In other business, the mayor announced that all village departments stayed within budget for 2016.

While the village wraps up last year’s business, it is already looking forward to 2018. That is Monroeville’s 150th anniversary and a sesquicentennial celebration is being planned.

Tuesday’s village council meeting also included a report from Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons, who said there were a few burglaries in December.

“In both cases, the doors were left unlocked. It was small items that were taken,” Lyons explained. “We have done a lot of searching around, (but) haven’t found anything right now.”

Lyons also told council about a police school being organized by the Norwalk Police Department in February. He said the school was a two-day affair meant to teach a whole host of skills, such as hostage negotiations and improving police-community relations.

“It’s an extremely fine school,” Lyons said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Lyons, Sgt. Frank Gleason and Officer Troy Kimball will all attend the two-day training.

Council also received an update from Bob Whitacre on the Huron River Joint Fire District. He said the volunteer firefighters took a total of 17 calls in December and that the Jaws of Life broke. Firefighters have already replaced them.

During his report, Monroeville Village Administrator Tom Gray asked council to approve a 25-cent pay increase for Darrell Boldman, a city employee who was hired a year ago.

“He was at the top of the review criteria,” Gray said, praising him.

Several pieces of legislation also were reviewed during the meeting.

An ordinance prohibiting peddling, transient dealers and solicitation was given a second reading. An ordinance amending the due date for taxes and requiring the due date for income tax return extensions to be filed was passed on an emergency. A resolution authorizing the fiscal officer to repay the general fund for the advancement of funds for the Phase X Electrical Expansion Project was also passed on an emergency.

With the start of the new year, council reviewed its committees and appointments for board members. All positions remained the same. Fries also brought up the death of former Mayor Clifford “Bud” Wilson and informed council members that the village would be sending something to honor his memory to Evans Funeral Home.