Monroeville mayor shares 'State of the Village' address

2016 has been a busy and productive year here in the village of Monroeville.

There have been several big accomplishments made this year, including the culmination of the electrical distribution upgrades which we saw with the successful completion of Phase X. The entire village is now operating at 12,500 volts. The village was able to assist the Monroeville Local Schools in the installation of the new stadium lights and the reservoir remediation project was also completed. In the summer of 2016, we held the first “Monroeville Matters” business appreciation week. Speaking of businesses, we welcomed the Computer Garage to our Village, as well as the Loan Operations Center for the Firelands Federal Credit Union. We even got our name on the map, (well more accurately, on the highway signs) thanks to the new signs which were installed along route 20 including Monroeville as a destination point, in large part thanks to Tom Gray, Senator Manning and ODOT.

Safety on all levels continued to be a priority within the village. With a grant from PUCO we installed flashing approach signs and improved roadway lighting at the Jackson Street railroad crossing. OPTO traffic control went into full mode in January, monitoring primarily the school zone for speed violations. Money from the fines were used to purchase four traffic speed calming signs that were installed on South and North Main Streets and the LED speed limit signs installed on North Street. The Ohio EPA funded the installation of an electrical instrument package for the reservoir to monitor the water quality. With a safety intervention grant from OBWC, we took delivery in late fall of a new trailer-mounted leaf vacuum. We look forward to using that next year.

We continued to work very hard and paid great attention to being fiscally responsible in 2016. You undoubtedly heard mention of all of the grants named above, which helped stretch our funds further. Council was able to defer another increase in water rates with a transfer from the OPTO fines, interest buy downs on some of the older OWDA loans, and refinancing the USDA loan for a lower interest rate. A final example of our fiscal responsibility is the fact that all of our departments stayed within their budget for 2016.

Our village continues to be building up our own sense of community and pride. Events like the Community Service Day initiated by the school, our Hooked on Fishing event organized by the Monroeville Police Department, the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, our Halloween parade and most recently, our Christmas in the Park, have all been successful images of a group of people who are proud of their community and their role in it. This is continuing, as excitement is building as we plan for 2018’s sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary of when Monroeville was established as a village. (Be sure to stay tuned for more information to come.)

Over the past year, it has been my distinct honor to be mayor of this fine village. We are blessed to work with and for fine citizens who take pride in their village, will help a neighbor in need and go the extra mile to do what they can to make any situation better. I am thankful for the dedicated and knowledgeable employees who keep the village running smoothly on a daily basis. Finally, it has been my pleasure to work beside this caring and genuine council. Together, we make Monroeville the impressive little village with the gigantic heart. Yes, 2016 has been a busy and productive year here in the village of Monroeville, but we look forward to even better things to come in 2017.