Norwalk businessman begins term as state lawmaker

He represents the 57th Ohio House District, which encompasses all of Huron County and portions of Lorain County. This is his first term as state representative.

"I was humbled by the support of family and friends at my swearing-in today,” Stein said. “I appreciate Speaker Rosenberger for swearing me in and I look forward to working for the people of our district and our state to make Ohio a better place for all our families.”

For the past 38 years, Stein has owned and operated Stein Photography, a successful local business that has provided him with a keen understanding of the challenges small businesses face in the community. He has also been a leader of If You Believe, an area voter education group.

Stein and his wife, Patty, are the parents of two adult sons. The Steins also have five grandchildren.