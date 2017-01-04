Family Fun Night 'great' way to kick off bicentennial

"It was a great event as always," he told council during Tuesday's meeting. "It was a fantastic event."

About 550 people attended the family-friendly event held New Year's Eve at the Ernsthausen Community Center.

Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director, notified council of the five police officers who are part of Chief Dave Light's informal 500 Club. Sgt. Jim Montana and Officers Michael Biller, Jonathan Crabill, Nick Weber and Hayden Service made 500 citations, arrests, warnings, reports and/or traffic stops in 2016.

"This is non-compulsory. This is just recognition of active community policing," Wendt said after the meeting.

Also, Norwalk Law Director Stuart O'Hara informed council members there needs to be more consistent language about adopting ordinances and passing resolutions.

In addition, he said the city charter indicates that after three consecutive, unexcused absences from a regular session, a council member is to automatically removed.

"I don't think it's ever happened. I just wanted to clarify it," O'Hara said.

In other action, council authorized city officials to advertise bids for and create contracts for seven construction projects: Sewer lining, sidewalk replacement, street resurfacing, Milan Avenue improvement, Jefferson Street lift station, curbs and Milan Avenue drainage. Look for a separate story on this page.

The sewer lining should cost $53,000, public works director Josh Snyder said, but has been budgeted at $60,000.

Street resurfacing is budgeted at about $300,000.

Snyder said the Milan Avenue improvement project is the "biggie," which should cost a total of $2.5 million. The city has received 80 percent of the cost of the roadway portion from the small city grant fund through the Ohio Department of Transportation. Snyder said the project will be done in the summer because it will affect traffic greatly.

The Jefferson Street lift station is budgeted at slightly less than $270,000. Snyder said the money will come from the sewer replacement fund, which has $50,000 set aside each year, and there was about $200,000 there at the end of 2016.

The curb project is estimated to cost about $100,000. Snyder said the city has received $50,000 from Ohio Public Works for the $230,000 drainage project.