Ohio law changes for 2017 include some concealed carry permit holder's permissions

According to The Columbus Dispatch, there are a number of new laws starting January 1, 2017.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the new laws include allowing active military members to carry a concealed handgun throughout the state without a permit, with the right training.

Another related law no longer allows employers to ban workers from keeping a gun in a locked vehicle on company property.

Chairman of the Scioto County commissioners, military veteran and concealed carry permit (CCP) holder Mike Crabtree said these laws should have little effect on county property or at the courthouse.

“I’m sure there are people that bring guns in and out of the (Scioto County) courthouse right now, under concealed carry law(s). Because we don't have courthouse security,” Crabtree said.

He said the commissioners have heard from the judges and others in the courthouse on the need to establish some security measures.

“There are a lot of responsible people (who) carry guns. One of the first things my dad taught me and my older brother was gun safety. He taught us how to use a gun and how to fire a gun,” Crabtree said.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that did not have a lot of experience with guns, who were in the service. Those guys had a lot to learn because they were the most dangerous people with a gun because they had no experience.”

He said there a lot of people who have a concealed carry permit, who are not safe with a gun.

“I think there are people who've served in the military, who in some ways are not safe with a gun. I would not feel real comfortable having guns in the courthouse, at random,” Crabtree said.

He said there are active conversations within and outside the courthouse about implementing security.

The Columbus Dispatch reported, other laws going into affect include:

• A new set of regulations for the sale of dogs by pet stores.

• Previously, if someone kills someone else with their car, part of the penalty includes a 15-year license suspension that had started when the driver went to prison. Lawmakers changed the law, to where the 15-year license suspension doesn’t start until they leave prison.

• Ohio drivers are now required to have three feet of space when passing someone on a bicycle.

• It is now mandatory for Ohio athletes to review guidelines for cardiac arrest and coaches are required to complete training on cardiac arrest.

• Students in a public can no longer be suspended from school due to excessive absences. School districts with truancy levels of ten percent or higher are required to form an absence-intervention team, in an effort to avoid further disciplinary action.

• Places like condo, neighborhood associations, landlords or manufactured home operators can not restrict residents from flying the United States flag, Ohio flag, POW/MIA flag or other service flags.

• Outlawing bestiality and those caught engaging in cockfighting can be charged with a felony.

