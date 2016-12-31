Sitterly takes oath on New Year's Eve

Beginning in 2017, Sitterly replaces Daivia Kasper, who began serving as county prosecutor in mid-2015 after Russell Leffler retired in the midst of his sixth term. Family and friends showed up for the swearing-in ceremony, which marked a new chapter for the prosecutor’s office.

As with any new administration, changes are already planned.

“When I get into the office, my first priority is just to make sure there is a smooth transition from 2016 to 2017, including where the criminal docket is at and any ongoing issues that the heads of the county are trying to coordinate,” Sitterly said.

Monday might be a holiday, but Sitterly plans to start assessing the state of the office on Monday.

“We’ll be up there, taking a look at the office and seeing what has to be re-arranged,” he said. “I plan on starting up there even before the office is open for business.”

Sitterly said he looks forward to starting his new position.

“We have a number of new attorneys coming in, so I’m looking forward to that as well,” he added.