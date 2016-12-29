November saw the end of the reign of a highly involved community and council member, John Fox, who passed away. Council took time during their December meeting to remember Fox.

City manager Brian Rospert said Fox was one of the most involved members of council, always willing to do whatever is needed.

"Oh God, if you just look at everything he did for council with the committees — he's done so much," Rospert said. "He always volunteered to be a part of any committee."

He said Fox was part of nearly every committee the council had, from tree committee to streets committee, and even served as the council president for a period of time.

"John was good for Milan because he cared for Milan, born and raised in Milan. He was always involved and wanted to do good for Milan."

Not all was bad news though as members swore Randy Globinsky into the newly-vacant seat on council.

Globinsky has big shoes to fill, but council is confident he was the man for the position.

"He's filled in a vacancy before, a few years ago when another member quit," Rospert said. "We knew he was capable and he works well and is a good fit for the job. He's a retired Police Chief for Huron so he had a lot of public awareness that came with that position so council was very supportive of his swearing in. Everyone was in favor of it because he worked well for council when he was on council before.

2016 was a good year overall for Milan, despite some bumps and moments of sadness. Rospert said he will remember it as a time when departments went above and beyond to work together.

"I think throughout 2016 our departments, the electric, water and street, they all did well," he said. "We had a lot of projects and we got them all done. It was very unified. All the city workers did a great job. Whenever we needed help in one department, the others would chip in and help.

"Council was also great this year," he added. "When you see council giving back to the community and its employees, it really boosts the employees moral I think and that's what we saw this year."

Council will resume regular meeting times in January, with the next scheduled meeting being 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.