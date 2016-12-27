Ohio residents hit with highest payday-loan price in nation

Rep. Marlene Anielski, R-Walton Hills, is working on legislation she plans to introduce early next year to ban the short-term, high-cost loans that cost borrowers millions in interest and trap many in a cycle of debt in which they repeatedly need new loans to pay off old ones.

A $300 payday loan costs $680 in fees over five months, according to Pew Charitable Trusts, because Ohio lenders charge an average annual percentage rate of 591 percent, the highest payday-loan price in the nation. More than 1 million Ohioans — about 1 in 10 — have taken out a payday loan, which allows consumers to borrow against their next paycheck.

“An APR of 591 percent isn’t fair or reasonable,” Anielski said. “Reforms we are looking at would still give these consumers access to credit, but set rates and payback periods that are fair for borrowers and viable for lenders.”

Democratic Rep. Mike Ashford of Toledo will co-sponsor the bill, which is expected to draw bipartisan support.

“Unfortunately, many payday lenders are geared toward taking advantage of households that are living paycheck to paycheck,” Ashford said. “For too many families, this makes it impossible to pay off the 400 percent loans, and as a result, Ohioans are living behind the financial eight ball for a long time. We hope to change that with this legislation.”

Eight years ago, the General Assembly thought it had addressed the issue by passing a law to cap annual percentage rates on payday loans at 28 percent and then crushing a well-funded effort by lenders to get voters to overturn the restrictions at the polls.

But lenders found a loophole and jacked up interest rates by offering loans under laws not originally written with payday lenders in mind — the Small Loan Act or the Mortgage Loan Act — or as credit-service organizations.

“It’s time to close those loopholes because they impact a wide cross section of Ohioans — rural, urban, white, black, veterans and others,” Anielski said.

If she wants the bill to move in the House, she might have to start by persuading Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, who said recently of the payday-lending issue, “I don’t necessarily know that we need to do anything at this juncture.”

Legislators are looking at a law like one passed by Colorado’s legislature in 2010 that requires short-term loans to be paid back over time at lower rates. A $300 loan costs borrowers in Colorado $172 in fees over five months — $500-plus less than in Ohio, according to Nick Bourke, Pew’s small-dollar-loans project director.

In a report released this month, Pew, a Philadelphia-based independent, nonprofit organization pushing for consumer protections, found that the percentage of Ohioans who have used a payday loan is almost twice the national average. Borrowers come from a range of demographics and need only a checking account and source of income to obtain such a loan. Most of the loans are used to cover basic expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities and groceries.

Ohio has more than 650 storefront lenders in 76 counties.

Lenders oppose the proposed legislation, saying it would reduce or even eliminate short-term lending in Ohio, which would hurt consumers.

“Reducing or cutting off access to credit and short-term loans does nothing to help consumers while exposing them to more costly bank overdraft fees, utility shut-off fees and penalties for late credit-card or other payments,” said Patrick Crowley, spokesman for the Ohio Consumer Lenders Association. “Many will have no choice (but) to turn to more-costly and less-regulated options such as offshore Internet loans.”

And contrary to Pew’s claim, Crowley said, the average loan costs about $15 for each $100 borrowed, “a fee that is fully explained and understood by our customers.”

Lenders, he added, are regulated under the Ohio Small Loan and Ohio Mortgage Loan acts, like many financial and mortgage institutions. He noted that in 2014, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the ability of payday lenders to operate under those two laws, which allowed the lenders to sidestep the 2008 law intended to curb the industry.

The Rev. Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church in Springfield said has seen the problems payday lending has caused in his community and is helping to form a statewide coalition to support the legislation.

“When I learned that there are twice as many payday-loan centers in Springfield as McDonald’s and that the typical borrower would end up paying nearly 600 percent interest, I had to get involved,” Ruby said. “You don’t have to be a faith leader to be angered by what these places are doing to our communities. Any person of conscience should be alarmed and appalled.”

