'It's an honor to continue to serve'

Judge Jim Conway swore in Lee Tansey, Jan Tkach and Susan Hazel.

Unlike Hazel or Tkach, Tansey is new to the position of county engineer. He said he has spent the last month with the retiring engineer, Joe Kovach, to prepare.

“I’ve been his deputy for the month of December, and upon his retirement,” Tansey said. “I’ll take office at that point.”

“It’s actually good. I’m very appreciative that he did that,” he went on. “I get to know all the people and learn all the inner workings of the office. I’ll be able to jump in and keep things rolling without much down time.”

Tansey said he is “looking forward to keep the projects going. We’re going to focus on some road maintenance, try to get our roads back up a little bit. They’ve done a good job with the bridge program over the last four.”

Tkach, who is returning to her position as county recorder, said she already has some projects she’s looking into for next year.

“I really want to tackle the storage issues that the county has with our records and work on finding an agreeable solution for housing them in a better environment than they are now,” she explained.

Tkach said she also wants to be able to upload some of the county’s historical indices online, “so that people doing genealogy research would be able to look that information up easily. We get half of the people just coming in off the street to do research will be looking for that, little bits and pieces of their history. It would be kind of neat to have that out there.”

While she’s still looking into the cost of such an investment, Tkach said she is looking forward to “another four years of providing good service to the county and its residents.”

Hazel, who is Huron County Clerk of Courts, has a history of public service in her family.

“The first time i was sworn in, I used the bible my dad had used when he had taken an oath for service,” she recalled. “He served in the governor’s cabinet, as director of agriculture,” she said. “He took an oath of office for that service.”

This year, she took her own oath using a new study Bible her husband bought for her.

“We’re starting a new chapter here for the next four years,” Hazel said.

“It’s an exciting time,” she continued. “There’s always new things, new changes that are coming forward and the challenge to always keep growing and doing your best. I’ve got a great staff at both offices, so I’m very thankful for that. The people of our county should be too.

“For me, it’s an honor to continue to serve the people of our county. I really enjoy what I’m doing. I feel like it’s a real blessing.”

After the ceremony, the three mingled with family and co-workers in the courthouse, many of whom were dressed to celebrate the holiday.