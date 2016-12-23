Kovach: 'It's been a pleasure'

“I didn’t know anybody over here,” he said.

But about 13 years later, the retiring engineer said it’s been his co-workers who have made it all worthwhile.

“This is the best group I’ve worked with,” Kovach said to his co-workers — past and present — who gathered for his retirement party Thursday morning.

“It’s been a pleasure,” he added. “It’s hard to believe the 13 years have gone by.”

Kovach has served three terms as the county engineer. He has more than 35 years of experience working at the Ohio Department of Transportation and in engineer’s offices in Huron, Mahoning, Summit and Trumbull counties.

Lee Tansey, a Democrat, was uncontested in the November election. His four-year term starts Jan. 2.

Joining in Thursday’s celebration was Larry McGlinchy, who served as the county engineer for 12 years before Kovach.

“He brought me in a year early to train me,” Kovach said.

When asked what’s most important about being the engineer, Kovach said even though he and the highway department are responsible for maintaining 400 bridges, 200 square miles of roads and 4,000 culverts in Huron County, it’s really about working with the county department heads.

“This staff is fantastic,” he said, referring to his employees. “For a small crew, we do more with less. … We have a well-rounded office.”

The highway department has 30 staff members. When McGlinchy was engineer, there were 41 employees.

“Years ago it was 60,” he added.

As Kovach reflected on his time in the engineer’s office and highway department, he credited McGlinchy with working on 155 bridges.

“I went for numbers,” McGlinchy said, teasing Kovach.

“I didn’t get close to that,” his protege responded.

Kovach’s co-workers praised him for the job he did.

“You’ve been a good boss,” said Rob Good, superintendent for the highway department for the last four years.

Good presented Kovach with a plaque honoring his service to Huron County.

Gary Gillen agreed with Good that Kovach excelled at not micromanaging and respecting his employees’ opinions.

“He delegates the work and respects our opinions,” said Gillen, the engineer manager who has been with the office for 27 years.

Kovach reminisced with Susan Essex, the widow of his longtime assistant and good friend. Carl Essex died in August 2014 of multiple myeloma, which sometimes is called bone marrow cancer. He worked in the department starting in 1993 until his passing.

“He was devoted to it,” Susan Essex said about her husband, who was the assistant to the county engineer and served as the department spokesman. “He loved this place.”

Essex said her husband helped save Kovach’s life by calling for an ambulance when the engineer was having a heart attack during a presentation in Columbus. This was about 18 months before Carl Essex died.

“This was the best friend he ever had. He would tell you (that),” Essex said, referring to Kovach. “He wasn’t just his best friend; he was his best boss.”