Monroeville hires police officer

Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons discussed the pending retirement of police officer John Hartman, and his incoming replacement, Wade Huddleston.

Huddleston was sworn in by Mayor Melissa Fries during the meeting.

Village administrator Tom Gray was also pleased to report a “very successful and fun-filled Christmas in the Village.”

Fries thanked all the people who contributed to the event and volunteered their time.

In other business, council discussed an ordinance prohibiting peddling, transient dealers and solicitation, as well as an ordinance which would require income tax return extension to be filed with the tax administrator by the day the return is due.

According to fiscal officer Bonnie Beck’s report, the tax amendment is necessary because the village received “numerous tax filing extensions after the due date... some of them have been attached to the income tax return that’s filed late.”

Beck noted that people have become upset when they are charged a late fee for doing this. The ordinance is intended to prevent such misunderstandings in the future.

Several pieces of legislation were also approved during the meeting. The village voted yes on repaying the general fund for an advancement which was used to cover some expenses from the Phase X Electrical Expansion project.

“During the Phase X project, we spent a high than normal amount of money on tree trimming,” Tom Gray, Monroeville village administrator, said in his report.

“The original amount that was projected to be spent did not cover the requirements of the project. However, the extra work performed did give us the clean right of way needed for the 12 kV construction.”

Council approved another resolution which repaid an advancement from the general fund. The advancement had been used for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Jackson Street Railroad Enhancements Project.

Two ordinances passed Tuesday include one raising the wage/salaries of certain Monroeville employees, and one supplementing village funds.

Three action items were also on the agenda. Council approved the employment of up to four part-time seasonal employees next year, two through a Huron County Jobs and Family Services program.

Council also approved the continuance of professional consulting services of Courtney & Associates, Poggemeyer Design Group and Glaus — Pyle — Dehaven for 2017. Finally, the village administrator was approved to secure proposals for tree trimming.