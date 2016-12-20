During the past month, the Willard and Norwalk police departments have been in correspondence regarding a K-9 police cruiser unit and Obbie, currently Willard’s only K-9 on the force. The issue was brought before the council Monday night to receive approval for the transaction.

“I'm opposed to that,” councilman Josh Gerber said. “I’ve said that from the beginning. I don't want to see us get rid of the dog.”

The motion passed in a 6-1 vote, with Gerber being the lone opposer. However, it appeared the whole council was sad to see Obbie go.

Councilman Joe Daniels said the city is put between a rock and a hard place with this issue.

“The handler asked to be taken off the duty of handling the dog and with that, there’s no one else stepping up to take over to handle the dog,” Daniels said. “It just cuts that much into personal time. He has to be on clock all the time. It just takes a lot.”

Norwalk, which had no K-9 units after the passing of Viper in May, recently acquired a Dutch shepherd dog, plus a 2011 Crown Vic K-9 cruiser from Dansbury Township for $6,500.

Now Norwalk PD will receive Obbe, a 5-year-old Belgian malinois, and an outfitted 2008 Chevy Impala “with no upfront cost to the city,” Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said earlier this month.

“Obbe is a good dog,” said Willard Police Chief Mark Holden, who estimated the K-9 had worked the streets for three years in Willard. “It’s hard to use him the way we like to use him.”

Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said his department has had a mutual-aid partnership with Willard, especially for drug cases, and it should be no problem to allow Willard officers to use a canine unit when they need it.

“It should work out well,” Light said. “We already have mutual aid with Willard. We send our detectives down there (to Willard) and they send theirs up here.”

In the summer, the American Legion post in Norwalk donated nearly $5,600 toward the cost of a new police dog for Norwalk. The cost of a new police dog ranges from $12,000 to $15,000, which includes the cost of the animal and training.

Project Leadership in Huron County had raised the money for the Willard canine unit.